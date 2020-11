Rewatching the game, He got all he could get with the blocking he had on his run plays.. I put some blame on the RB system Flores is adopting just like in New England If you see Sony Michel/Damien Harris in the game you know 90 percent its a run.. If you see James White in the game its 90 percent its a pass. If you see Jordan Howard in the game odds are 90percent its going to be a Run.



From a football standpoint i know people are gonna go say to put Akmed in there but i saw some pretty bad habits and i question if he is a guy who protects the football well.. Rewatch that long run he had and you will see him cut from the right of the field to the left sideline with the ball in the wrong hand the entire way.. Sure it worked out but if a defender is smart thats going to lead to a strip at some point.



I did actually like what i saw from howard that he gets that extra yard or two after contact like Ronnie Brown used to do for us, Unfortunately the contact usually came 2 yards behind the LOS as they were loading up against an obvious run.. If we are smart next week you have to run some screens and short crossing routes with Howard to get teams leary of the pass when howard is on the field.. He can catch the football i watched him do it in chicago in his breakout year.