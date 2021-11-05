 28 is the most points we have put up this year Our avg is 17 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

28 is the most points we have put up this year Our avg is 17

pjzabo

pjzabo

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2013
Messages
117
Reaction score
253
Location
Westchester, NY
17
0
28
17
17
20
28
11

Our offense is feeble Jets will lose tonight but put up 30+ on Indy with their 3rd and 4th string QB 2020 regular season avg points scored across the league was 25

Bad Oline or not, how can ownership sit back and think this is OK. I watch the Jets and at least I see an effort to call plays to win the game and adjust to in game situations. No idea why our ownership is so damn tolerant of the current situation. The GM, the head coach that can't keep coordinators and assistants. Something really has to change NOW
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,224
Reaction score
13,397
Location
New Jersey
Our offense leaves points on the field too much as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom