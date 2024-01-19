Here they are and who should the Dolphins to re-sign.



S DeShon Elliott

DT Christian Wilkins

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

OT Kendall Lamm

DB Eli Apple

OG Robert Hunt

WR Cedrick Wilson

C Connor Williams

DT Raekwon Davis

S Brandon Jones

WR Braxton Berrios

OL Robert Jones

OL Isaiah Wynn

P Jake Bailey

DT Da'Shawn Hand

WR Chase Claypool

WR River Cracraft

LB Justin Houston

WR Robbie Chosen

RB Salvon Ahmed

DB Justin Bethel

DB Elijah Campbell

LB Melvin Ingram

DB Nik Needham

TE Tyler Kroft

LB Bruce Irvin

LB Calvin Munson

OL Jonnothan Harrison

LB Alexander Johnson



I didn't realize we had that many free agents. There are only a few who I think we really should re-sign. With is being $40M over the salary cap we will have to spend very wisely.



DT Wilkins - Maybe our best defensive player

S Elliott - Decent starter who wont cost much

OT Lamm - Good OT depth which we need since Armstead is always injured

DB Campbell - Quality depth who wont cost much



I think Hunt will cost too much, Van Ginkel and Williams are coming off major injuries and we can't bring everybody back.



We should be able to find 2 starters in the draft in rounds 1 and 2 and make some upgrades to other positions in free agency.



I think our needs are.



DE - Phillips and Chubb will probably miss most of the season so we need to add pass rushers.



DB - Aside from Ramsey our DB's are trash. Rumor is that X will be released which makes this an even bigger need. Apple will be gone. Smith will have to play a role and we will need another DB either in the draft or FA.



LB - Baker might be released for salary cap purposes. We could use an upgrade to pair with Long who had a nice season. Riley can't be a projected starter again.



DT - If we let Wilkins leave.



OL - I think we need to replace Williams at C and Hunt at RG. Hopefully Liam can be moved to RG so we just need to add a C in FA or the draft.



WR/TE - We need a more reliable 3rd pass catching option to complement Hill and Waddle.



RB - We could use a RB with a more physical running style than Mostert and Achane. They have both proven to be injury prone so we need to add another RB anyway.