2nd Chances - Bring on the Punt God

In this great country of ours, we are suppose to be innocent until proven guilty. Unfortunately, this is only theoretically because we have turned into a Woke Nation where you are guilty, tared and feathered, and never forgiven even if innocent.



I read several articles about Matt Araiza which criminal prosecution has been declined and the civil suit is still active. This is a quote from one of the articles:

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” a statement released by the office of Summer Stephan, the San Diego County district attorney, said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”



Should the Punt God be allowed to re-enter the NFL? And if so, we could use him here as I have not been too impressed with our current punter.