2nd Chances - Bring on the Punt God

In this great country of ours, we are suppose to be innocent until proven guilty. Unfortunately, this is only theoretically because we have turned into a Woke Nation where you are guilty, tared and feathered, and never forgiven even if innocent.

I read several articles about Matt Araiza which criminal prosecution has been declined and the civil suit is still active. This is a quote from one of the articles:
“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” a statement released by the office of Summer Stephan, the San Diego County district attorney, said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Should the Punt God be allowed to re-enter the NFL? And if so, we could use him here as I have not been too impressed with our current punter.
 
Punter looked fine to me. Besides, he has a guaranteed contract.
 
I'd like for the Fins to do it just to throw the middle finger to the bills. I have no clue of talents, contract, etc... Just hate the bills.
Thats enough of a reason for me too. But I was very high on him pre draft and even featured him in a write up.
Still no idea specifically about what happened with his accusations but if he's not locked up or under investigation he should get an opportunity to play if he has the talent. It's hard for me to believe there's 32 other Punters in the NFL that are better than him.
 
Thats enough of a reason for me too. But I was very high on him pre draft and even featured him in a write up.
Still no idea specifically about what happened with his accusations but if he's not locked up or under investigation he should get an opportunity to play if he has the talent. It's hard for me to believe there's 32 other Punters in the NFL that are better than him.
She made it up, wasn’t even at the party
 
If he was cleared of wrong doing, then he should get a chance somewhere. I don’t think this has anything to do with being a woke nation.
 
If he was cleared of wrong doing, then he should get a chance somewhere. I don’t think this has anything to do with being a woke nation.
Well, In the eyes of the Bills and 31 other teams he was guilty until.proven innocent.

They all allowed an accusation to potentially ruin his career and life.

He was cleared in December. What team has signed him since?


So........
 
I can't get past this ridiculous statement:
"We have turned into a Woke Nation where you are guilty, tared and feathered, and never forgiven even if innocent"
Go run for office in another forum. This forum is for football only.
 
I can't get past this ridiculous statement:
"We have turned into a Woke Nation where you are guilty, tared and feathered, and never forgiven even if innocent"
Go run for office in another forum. This forum is for football only.
Yep leave that crap at the door. There’s a reason they got rid of the political forum here.
 
I feel somewhat bad for the kid, but I still wouldn't want him. The potential media circus, even if it's a small one, just isn't worth it for a Punter.
 
