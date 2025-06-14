 2nd Round Draftees Contracts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2nd Round Draftees Contracts

How do people see the contract issue being resolved?
Will Ross/the front office (I have to admit I don't know who has the final say) cave and make Jonah Savaiinaea's contract fully guaranteed as the Texans and the Browns have done with Jayden Higgins and Carson Schwesinger?
How will the other owners/front offices react to the demands of their 2nd rounder picks?
Could we see a 'merry-go-round' of Round 2 players being waived and then perhaps picked up by other teams and signed to far cheaper contracts than a 2nd rounder would get or even 2nd Round picks ending up unemployed?
Your thoughts?
 
I think your above paragraph is likely to be true and that the Dolphins FO will not "fully guarantee" many, if any 2nd rounders contract.

Exceptions that may be made, would be due to a players demonstrated skill set within our system in training camp; but not due to any particular draft position.
 
The whole league is basically at a stalemate right now waiting for another domino to fall before they figure out how to proceed. They will all be signed eventually though - nothing crazy like the merry-go-round hypothetical you posed. I would expect those dominos to start falling sooner than later.
 
