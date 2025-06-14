2nd Round Draftees Contracts

How do people see the contract issue being resolved?
Will Ross/the front office (I have to admit I don't know who has the final say) cave and make Jonah Savaiinaea's contract fully guaranteed as the Texans and the Browns have done with Jayden Higgins and Carson Schwesinger?
How will the other owners/front offices react to the demands of their 2nd rounder picks?
Could we see a 'merry-go-round' of Round 2 players being waived and then perhaps picked up by other teams and signed to far cheaper contracts than a 2nd rounder would get or even 2nd Round picks ending up unemployed?
Your thoughts?
