2nd round picks 36, and 50, and the receivers that will be available

We spend so much time talking about three guys in this draft as if they were the only receivers in the draft. If you watch plenty of college football you will know that there are other talented receivers that will more likely get drafted in the 2nd round.
At the top of the list we have the following receivers:
The question boils down to team needs. Miami needs a receiver that will work out of the slot consistently. Jaylen Waddle would be our choice, but he will be gone by the time we get to pick. There are plenty of
options in the 2nd round so I don't know why a lot of you are so fixated on Waddle.
Terrence Marshall Jr. Flanker
Kadarius Toney (love him)
Rashod Bateman (love him)
Rondale Moore
Whether you like it or not we are going to get the receiver we want in the 2nd round, and not in the 1st round. And I know I am missing some pieces in here so feel free to add whoever you want.
Me and @Feverdream are big on Terrence Marshall jr, but he may or may not be there by pick 36. Whichever one is available we should pick any of these in that order.
