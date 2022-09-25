 3-0 is nice, but don't get ****y | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3-0 is nice, but don't get ****y

Sirspud

Not trying to be a buzz kill, I just enjoy keeping a level head about things.

Last two times we were 3-0 we missed the playoffs, and once it wasn't even close. Being 3-0 means we've found a way to win but it doesn't mean this team isn't without some deficiencies that we aren't always gonna be able to overcome. 2013 and 2018 both had emotional week 3 wins. 2013 we had a sensational comeback against at Atlanta team that had been a perennial contender, and I think that was the loss that started the end of the Mike Smith era. 2018 we had a 14 point 4th quarter to beat the Raiders and I really thought, after the Jay Cutler aberration due to the RT training camping injury in 2017, that we were just picking up where we left off when RT got hurt on that great run in 2016.

I'm not saying there isn't a ton of reason for optimism - we have the growth from Tua under a better coaching staff with better weapons, we have a defense that's found a way to get things done when the game's on the line, even when they've gotten their butts handed to them, and we've dispatched the two teams we usually play the worst against in successive weeks. I've just learned the hard way that a 3-0 start doesn't mean you've punched your ticket as a contender - just like a slow start, even before the 17 game season, doesn't mean you're out of it, as shown in our last two playoff seasons of 2008 and 2016.
 
FSUDoles

FSUDoles

Rachel Dratch Snl GIF by Saturday Night Live
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Hey enjoy the moment........its not so long since we didn't win 3 games in a season!!!


Miami Football GIF by Miami Dolphins
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

This is SO NOT the same team like those teams of the past.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Can we enjoy the win until tomorrow at least.

Jeez I have to leave the forum even after a great win.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

What makes me optimistic is we beat two quality teams in a row. In fact, if Buffalo and Allen aren't as good as they are, we win this game by a more comfortable margin. We stopped them multiple times only for Allen to kill us on 3rd down. Other QBs don't do this. If the defense continues to hold teams to minimal points and the offense keeps clicking, it's very sustainable. This team doesn't feel flukey like the previous teams. I see an actual game plan and we have our QB now.

I mean, after all, we just BARELY missed the playoffs the last few years. It's not like we're some random team that went 2-15 last year. We already established some foundation on the team.
 
artdnj

artdnj

100%. rub it out tonight and look to Cinn. We haven't been relevant enough to get ****y.
 
S

Sirspud

BillsFanInPeace said:
Party like it is the 70s. You just beat the SB favorite enjoy it. Your team will get back to work in 24. Your fans can enjoy this all week.
Click to expand...
I'm gonna enjoy it, any time the Dolphins win I float through Sunday and can't wait till Monday to talk about it with my co-workers. I'm just saying I don't make assumptions for the season at large based on three games.
 
superphin

superphin

The last 2 times we went 3-0 we didn't have Mike McDaniel and Tua. The last 2 times are irrelevant it's a completely different roster and coaching staff. We're 3-0 through the toughest stretch of our schedule and just beat the SB favorite. We're playoff bound!!
 
Kebo

Kebo

BAN!
 
