3-4 vs 4-3 Where’s the Beef!

Well since we’re in the process of hiring a new DC I thought it would be a good time to discuss the merits of a 3-4 vs 4-3 defense. We’ve been running a 3-4 here in Miami since at least when Flores got the keys and therefore our personnel has been selected to run that scheme…Fangio, the consensus choice so far runs one, but can we look at a candidate who runs a 4-3? The shift to a 4-3 would be pretty seismic. I guess considering that our linebackers are due for a complete overhaul - one might consider the possibility…seems a little drastic to me though. Always preferred the 3-4 going back all the way to Arnsparger. Might be nice to know who were the 3-4 coordinators in our history and who were the 4-3. Got a hunch Olivadotti ran a 4-3… Guess it all comes down to where do we put the beef?