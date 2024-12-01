3,500 pounds of arctic gear

I’m sorry but I can’t get this out of my head since I heard it during the broadcast.Anyone know if this is normal? That’s like 50+ pounds of gear per player. Where exactly were they going to wear it and how?If this isn’t normal and McDaniel had them prepare like they were going on an expedition to AntarcticaI won’t be able to look at the guy ever again. Again, caveat - if this is NOT normal. Can anyone hear imagine Shula or Belichek or Lombardi doing this? Heck, Harbaugh (either one), Tomlin, etc? Was this just another sign of our coddling, soft culture? Or was it something everyone does but never gets mentioned?Would love your thoughts!