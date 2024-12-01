 3,500 pounds of arctic gear | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3,500 pounds of arctic gear

I’m sorry but I can’t get this out of my head since I heard it during the broadcast.

Anyone know if this is normal? That’s like 50+ pounds of gear per player. Where exactly were they going to wear it and how?

If this isn’t normal and McDaniel had them prepare like they were going on an expedition to Antarctica 🇦🇶 I won’t be able to look at the guy ever again. Again, caveat - if this is NOT normal. Can anyone hear imagine Shula or Belichek or Lombardi doing this? Heck, Harbaugh (either one), Tomlin, etc? Was this just another sign of our coddling, soft culture? Or was it something everyone does but never gets mentioned?

Would love your thoughts!💭
 
The Mizzou-Arkansas game last night was played in snow, then snow/ice-covered field. Short sleeves, regular playing gloves and not much mention of the conditions. 32 and colder and it's the only thing on Miami's mind...not the game itself. 😞
 
Why would anyone from the Dolphins equipment crew even share that with a sideline reporter? McD needs to clamp down on his organization.

I have no idea how much cold gear the other teams have and shouldn’t know how much the Dolphins traveled with.
That and he needs to stop being a bitch and treating this team like a bunch of soft ass lil ponies. It's like the care bears around here
 
I’m sorry but I can’t get this out of my head since I heard it during the broadcast.

Anyone know if this is normal? That’s like 50+ pounds of gear per player. Where exactly were they going to wear it and how?

If this isn’t normal and McDaniel had them prepare like they were going on an expedition to Antarctica 🇦🇶 I won’t be able to look at the guy ever again. Again, caveat - if this is NOT normal. Can anyone hear imagine Shula or Belichek or Lombardi doing this? Heck, Harbaugh (either one), Tomlin, etc? Was this just another sign of our coddling, soft culture? Or was it something everyone does but never gets mentioned?

Would love your thoughts!💭
Not only do I think it isn't normal........but sharing that information with anybody is a criminal offense
 
It’s bloody ridiculous is what it is. McDaniel should be told he’s being relocated somewhere that’s actually cold for January and February where he will help seniors shovel their driveways.

Anchorage, Nome, Yellowknife, Winnipeg, Fargo. I don’t care. This clown needs a wake up call when it comes to weather and what’s necessary to wear at certain temperatures.

He should have a rule. Anything above 30 degrees is nothing heavier than a hoodie in the sidelines. Players can wear a toque and gloves. GTFO with this tickle trunk of Arctic gear nonsense.
 
It’s bloody ridiculous is what it is. McDaniel should be told he’s being relocated somewhere that’s actually cold for January and February where he will help seniors shovel their driveways.

Anchorage, Nome, Yellowknife, Winnipeg, Fargo. I don’t care. This clown needs a wake up call when it comes to weather and what’s necessary to wear at certain temperatures.

He should have a rule. Anything above 30 degrees is nothing heavier than a hoodie in the sidelines. Players can wear a toque and gloves. GTFO with this tickle trunk of Arctic gear nonsense.
He wishes it was colder. I wish he was fired. Both of these things can be true. 😁
 
Why would anyone from the Dolphins equipment crew even share that with a sideline reporter?

I have no idea how much cold gear the other teams have and shouldn’t know how much the Dolphins traveled with.

McD needs to tighten his organization.
Who said it was someone from the Dolphins equipment crew?

Even if it was, what's the problem if it is indeed FACT?
 
I’m sorry but I can’t get this out of my head since I heard it during the broadcast.

Anyone know if this is normal? That’s like 50+ pounds of gear per player. Where exactly were they going to wear it and how?

If this isn’t normal and McDaniel had them prepare like they were going on an expedition to Antarctica 🇦🇶 I won’t be able to look at the guy ever again. Again, caveat - if this is NOT normal. Can anyone hear imagine Shula or Belichek or Lombardi doing this? Heck, Harbaugh (either one), Tomlin, etc? Was this just another sign of our coddling, soft culture? Or was it something everyone does but never gets mentioned?

Would love your thoughts!💭
It’s 3500 pounds of gear for players, coaches, and personnel. You guys are making a mountain out of a molehill. Damn a good cold weather coat is going to weigh close to 20 pounds. So 100 of them would get you to 2000 pounds.
 
It’s 3500 pounds of gear for players, coaches, and personnel. You guys are making a mountain out of a molehill. Damn a good cold weather coat is going to weigh close to 20 pounds. So 100 of them would get you to 2000 pounds.
Lmao! What the??? I've never had a 20 pound cold weather jacket! Lmao
 
Who said it was someone from the Dolphins equipment crew?

Even if it was, what's the problem if it is indeed FACT?
That’s fair, I don’t know who it was. I assumed an equipment person because the same sideline reporter also spoke in detail the exact stud of cleats Tua brought to try out but decided to stay with his normal cleats.

That information doesn’t impact the game on the field but is just indicative of how the loose atmosphere by McD.

When the national narrative is your team plays like a bitch in cold weather, probably don’t want it out that you packed 3,500 lbs of snow gear.
 
