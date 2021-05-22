3 biggest areas for concern and give you confidence?

I don’t have many concerns about the roster at this point relative to the year of the tenure of the staff.



I would say the most glaring concern is at center, I don’t think we have an answer for that unless Dieter Is ready to play at a high level.



Tua I’m confident in.



I am a bit concerned about leaders on the team, I don’t see them at this point..



my hope is Mckinney with his presence and experience players will naturally allow him to be their leader cause I don’t see anyone else on the defense that has the traits at this point.



I’m hoping that Tua has that majic gene where he just takes over and everyone follows, if he demonstrates the ability to play at a high level the whole offense will get in line and it will be his team moving forward.



If he struggles early I think we might be in a little trouble.



I’m interested in June 1st cuts and if we will eventually trade for a back to go with Gaskin..