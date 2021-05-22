 3 biggest areas for concern and give you confidence? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 biggest areas for concern and give you confidence?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

My biggest concern as far as talent goes is the RB group. My other concerns is more about development with the OL and QB. Believe it or not my last concern is with the punter, is this guy any good? He kind of just snuck on to the roster, no one really talks about him. Hopefully Miami doesn't punt much, don't want this guy putting a great defense on short fields. So overall I think Miami has the talent finally, now the next thing is development which has eluded Miami for wayyyyyyy too long.
 
One of my biggest concerns is understanding how the Offense is going to function with the two joint coordinators. Yes, George Godsey will handle the passing plays and Eric Stubeville will handle the running plays but it just seems a potential dysfunctional structural mess with no single person in charge of the offense. What happens when both are insistent on completely different plays? Does Flo make a call? My read is that we have done good work in adding significant talent to the roster and we have to trust Coach Flo. I just don't understand it.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
Biggest Confidence: WR (including depth); Secondary; and coaching (if coaching doesn't count then defensive line)

Biggest Concern: OL; QB; and QB (it all comes down to Tua this year the pieces are around him)
Coaching matters more than many may believe. It matters in Xs and Os. It matters in team cohesiveness. It matter if the players "buy" what the coaches are selling, on an individual level.

My concerns are will Tua take a big step up? Can the O-line perform as a well oiled machine? Can we generate a consistent pass rush, without "selling out"?

I'm actually fairly optimistic about all three.

What I'm confident of? The secondary, recieving corps and the secondary. (not a misprint)
 
spiketex said:
One of my biggest concerns is understanding how the Offense is going to function with the two joint coordinators. Yes, George Godsey will handle the passing plays and Eric Stubeville will handle the running plays but it just seems a potential dysfunctional structural mess with no single person in charge of the offense. What happens when both are insistent on completely different plays? Does Flo make a call? My read is that we have done good work in adding significant talent to the roster and we have to trust Coach Flo. I just don't understand it.
Only one guy will be making calls on gameday.

I think you are really reading too much int the titles. Flo is in charge, and he will clearly outline responsibilities.
 
I don’t have many concerns about the roster at this point relative to the year of the tenure of the staff.

I would say the most glaring concern is at center, I don’t think we have an answer for that unless Dieter Is ready to play at a high level.

Tua I’m confident in.

I am a bit concerned about leaders on the team, I don’t see them at this point..

my hope is Mckinney with his presence and experience players will naturally allow him to be their leader cause I don’t see anyone else on the defense that has the traits at this point.

I’m hoping that Tua has that majic gene where he just takes over and everyone follows, if he demonstrates the ability to play at a high level the whole offense will get in line and it will be his team moving forward.

If he struggles early I think we might be in a little trouble.

I’m interested in June 1st cuts and if we will eventually trade for a back to go with Gaskin..
 
spiketex said:
One of my biggest concerns is understanding how the Offense is going to function with the two joint coordinators. Yes, George Godsey will handle the passing plays and Eric Stubeville will handle the running plays but it just seems a potential dysfunctional structural mess with no single person in charge of the offense. What happens when both are insistent on completely different plays? Does Flo make a call? My read is that we have done good work in adding significant talent to the roster and we have to trust Coach Flo. I just don't understand it.
I agree. The co bit is concerning off the top but success will depend on how they work together.
 
