3 biggest areas for concern and give you confidence?

Coaching matters more than many may believe. It matters in Xs and Os. It matters in team cohesiveness. It matter if the players "buy" what the coaches are selling, on an individual level.Biggest Confidence: WR (including depth); Secondary; and coaching (if coaching doesn't count then defensive line)
Biggest Concern: OL; QB; and QB (it all comes down to Tua this year the pieces are around him)
One of my biggest concerns is understanding how the Offense is going to function with the two joint coordinators. Yes, George Godsey will handle the passing plays and Eric Stubeville will handle the running plays but it just seems a potential dysfunctional structural mess with no single person in charge of the offense. What happens when both are insistent on completely different plays? Does Flo make a call? My read is that we have done good work in adding significant talent to the roster and we have to trust Coach Flo. I just don't understand it.
Good thread!When I look at the roster the 3 biggest areas of concern:
OL, Run defence and QB
3 biggest areas of confidence:
Secondary, WR position, pass rush
Fair enough...I'm not as confident in the WR corps as many around around. Talented for sure, but alot of injury history...
