royalshank said: The QBs are hard to argue - Mahomes, Allen, Burrow Click to expand...

Allen has turned the ball over 20 plus times this season. Tua not so many. Tua has a much better passer rating and in all honesty without bias he out performed him in both meeting, if his receivers could catch he would have beaten him both times too.Burrow is a scattergun, throwing to 3 elite receivers on a soft schedule.