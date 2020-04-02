3 FIRST ROUND PICKS

1972forever said: That is far too much to give up for an injury prone QB coming off major hip surgery. I have no problem with them drafting him at 5 because that will only cost them one first round pick but anymore than that I am 100% against. Click to expand...

I have to confess, I have a hard time understanding your position. Not singling you out, as I've seen a lot of posts advocating what you suggest. I just don't get it.If I thought a guy was likely to be the franchise QB my team has been searching for for decades, and I had the draft capital to do so, I'd trade up in a heartbeat to guarantee that the guy was mine. If I didn't think the guy was that elusive guy we've been searching for, I'd grab one of the really good players available at #5 like Simmons, Okudah, Brown, Lamb, Jeudy, or one of the tackles. In fact, I might even trade down a little bit to secure an even bigger draft haul, including one of the other decent QBs available. Not picking a direction and standing pat, with the hopes that this particular guy happens to fall to #5 makes the least sense to me of all the options. Just seems like a wishy-washy approach to me.If I were a Dolphins fan, I believe that I'd want the powers that be to make a decision as to whether Tua, or even another of the QBs, was the guy they think could be the franchise guy or not. And then proceed with action based on that decision. But that's just me.