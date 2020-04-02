3 FIRST ROUND PICKS

miamb113

miamb113

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 4, 2011
Messages
140
Reaction score
4
Ok hear me out. Why not give up 5 this year a 2021 first and a 2022 first to move up for burrow or tua. Doesnt hurt Miami at all. They'll still have 3 first rd picks this year, a first round pick next year from the tunsil trade and in 2 years we wouldn't sweat a first round pick with a franchise QB and all the talent surrounding him.

Pull the trigger Grier get your guy! Fingers crossed for TUA tho.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
521
Reaction score
209
1. The other team has to agree to it.

2. You are giving up 2 picks for one player. So if by "hurt" you mean giving up assets, then yes they are "hurt."
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
940
Reaction score
1,304
Age
67
Location
Miami
miamb113 said:
Ok hear me out. Why not give up 5 this year a 2021 first and a 2022 first to move up for burrow or tua. Doesnt hurt Miami at all. They'll still have 3 first rd picks this year, a first round pick next year from the tunsil trade and in 2 years we wouldn't sweat a first round pick with a franchise QB and all the talent surrounding him.

Pull the trigger Grier get your guy! Fingers crossed for TUA tho.
Click to expand...
That is far too much to give up for an injury prone QB coming off major hip surgery. I have no problem with them drafting him at 5 because that will only cost them one first round pick but anymore than that I am 100% against.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
635
Reaction score
388
1972forever said:
That is far too much to give up for an injury prone QB coming off major hip surgery. I have no problem with them drafting him at 5 because that will only cost them one first round pick but anymore than that I am 100% against.
Click to expand...
I agree, sit tight at five. If we do not get a QB, we get Summons
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Starter
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,478
Reaction score
1,151
C l u t c H 385 said:
1. The other team has to agree to it.

2. You are giving up 2 picks for one player. So if by "hurt" you mean giving up assets, then yes they are "hurt."
Click to expand...
unless those picks are a Charles Harris/Dion Jordan type miss then it doesn't really hurt us.
 
B

boomer10

Rookie
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
78
Reaction score
32
miamb113 said:
Ok hear me out. Why not give up 5 this year a 2021 first and a 2022 first to move up for burrow or tua. Doesnt hurt Miami at all. They'll still have 3 first rd picks this year, a first round pick next year from the tunsil trade and in 2 years we wouldn't sweat a first round pick with a franchise QB and all the talent surrounding him.

Pull the trigger Grier get your guy! Fingers crossed for TUA tho.
Click to expand...
Woah.... Calm down Big Boy !!!!!
Are you Mike Tannenbaum?

Our needs are many!!!

My Three round mock:

# 5 Tua or Herbert - QB
# 18 Josh Jones - OT
# 26 Austin Jackson -OT
# 39 Jonathan Taylor - RB
# 56 Chase Claypool - WR
# 70 Ashtyn Davis - S

You may have to use some of our later draft picks to move up in the rounds to get a couple of these players.
 
R

Redskins Fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 4, 2020
Messages
54
Reaction score
33
Age
65
Location
Maryland
1972forever said:
That is far too much to give up for an injury prone QB coming off major hip surgery. I have no problem with them drafting him at 5 because that will only cost them one first round pick but anymore than that I am 100% against.
Click to expand...
I have to confess, I have a hard time understanding your position. Not singling you out, as I've seen a lot of posts advocating what you suggest. I just don't get it.

If I thought a guy was likely to be the franchise QB my team has been searching for for decades, and I had the draft capital to do so, I'd trade up in a heartbeat to guarantee that the guy was mine. If I didn't think the guy was that elusive guy we've been searching for, I'd grab one of the really good players available at #5 like Simmons, Okudah, Brown, Lamb, Jeudy, or one of the tackles. In fact, I might even trade down a little bit to secure an even bigger draft haul, including one of the other decent QBs available. Not picking a direction and standing pat, with the hopes that this particular guy happens to fall to #5 makes the least sense to me of all the options. Just seems like a wishy-washy approach to me.

If I were a Dolphins fan, I believe that I'd want the powers that be to make a decision as to whether Tua, or even another of the QBs, was the guy they think could be the franchise guy or not. And then proceed with action based on that decision. But that's just me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom