3 Hawaiian Quarterbacks

Gamble said:
For a team trying to win cold weather games the Dolphins could theoritacally end up with 3 Hawaiian Quarterbacks. Tua Mariota as a backup and Gabriel to develop. Where has all the good Alaskan quarterbacks gone?
This cracked me up. Thank you. :)
 
We’re in store for a 10-7 season. Wild card playoff birth and first round exit. Sound familiar?
 
In Canada?
 
Joe Theismann was originally drafted by the Dolphins and he is NOT from Hawaii.

Sorry, just found that out and didn't know what thread to put it in :)
 
Pretty irrelevant if you don’t have a good run game and a great defense. Thats what wins cold weather games, not qb play. Tua was something like 24 for 27 for 230 yards and 2 tds in Buffalo in November and we lost. Played great two years ago vs buffalo in December think it even snowed in the 4th, had a 9 point lead in the 4th and defense blew it. It’s a dumb narrative.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Mahomes is from Texas Tech...though they DO get cold/snow there in Lubbock.
And Hurts is from Houston. And Tua has played some good games in Buffalo. So ya, these narratives some people come up with are fuggin stupid. Like REALLY stupid.
 
