wontrememberthis
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2021
- Messages
- 129
- Reaction score
- 223
- Age
- 59
- Location
- ontario canada
3 more yards and Raheem Mostert would tie for Miami Dolphins rushing title in 2019 (Ryan Fitzpatrick 243)
I love a good running game, don't get me wrong i love being able to get 300 a game passing too but when you can do either one when you need to (was gonna put when you can go both ways but i knew that would draw minds down the gutter) you always have a chance. Dolphins had Dan Marino and that was great, had Ricky Williams and that was great, had good defences, can we dream that maybe we'll have all 3?
I love a good running game, don't get me wrong i love being able to get 300 a game passing too but when you can do either one when you need to (was gonna put when you can go both ways but i knew that would draw minds down the gutter) you always have a chance. Dolphins had Dan Marino and that was great, had Ricky Williams and that was great, had good defences, can we dream that maybe we'll have all 3?