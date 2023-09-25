 3 more yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 more yards

3 more yards and Raheem Mostert would tie for Miami Dolphins rushing title in 2019 (Ryan Fitzpatrick 243)
I love a good running game, don't get me wrong i love being able to get 300 a game passing too but when you can do either one when you need to (was gonna put when you can go both ways but i knew that would draw minds down the gutter) you always have a chance. Dolphins had Dan Marino and that was great, had Ricky Williams and that was great, had good defences, can we dream that maybe we'll have all 3?
 
I guess 42 more for Achane then
 
