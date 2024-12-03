3 Moves That Could Have Saved Grier’s Job

SF Dolphin Fan said: I keep coming back to the same question. Is Grier the problem or is it more McDaniel?



I know a lot of fans will say both and that's fair too.



Bottom line, I think both get one more year. Can Grier fix the offensive line, while improving the pass rush?



I think those should be the primary goals this offseason.

I'll blame Grier personally. He has continually failed to address an obvious problem for years.McDaniel calls the plays, badly at times. But Grier was the guy building that small offensive line of injury prone players.He's the guy who chooses to bargain shop for defensive players, usually injury history.Grier has done good with salary cap. Even that wasn't really him.Any GM that says what he said about the O line deserves all the blame.I go back to last season. When Miami had a STUD Oline, no defense could stop them. Then injuries happen and it goes to crap. I never understood how so many STILL do not understand how important the IOL was to this scheme and this QB. I still believe the league did not figure out this offense, Chris Grier didn't realize the O line and Tua is what made this offense unstoppable.