3 Moves That Could Have Saved Grier’s Job

Since 2019:
RD 1, Christian Wilkins-Gone, no 2nd contract
RD 3, Michael Dieter- Gone, no 2nd contract
RD 5, Andrew Van Ginkel, Gone no 2nd contract
RD 1, Austin Jackson, took 3 years to become viable
RD 1. Noah Igbinoghene, gone, no 2nd contract
RD 2, Robert Hunt, gone no 2nd contract
RD 2, Raekwon Davis, gone no 2nd contract
RD 3, Brandon Jones, gone no 2nd contract
RD 1, Jaylen Waddle, traded up for, not worth #6 overall and change
RD 1, Jaelan Phillips, nice player but may not get 2nd contract because of significant injuries
RD 2, Jevon Hollan, probably won't get a 2nd contract w/Miami
RD 2, Liam Eichenberg, traded up for, not worth the trade up, probably won't get to contract 2
RD 3, Channing Tindall can't get on the field on a team with weak LBs, not likely to get a 2nd contract
RD 2, Cam Smith, looks to be another bust doubt he gets extended.