 3 Moves That Could Have Saved Grier’s Job | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 Moves That Could Have Saved Grier’s Job

I keep coming back to the same question. Is Grier the problem or is it more McDaniel?

I know a lot of fans will say both and that's fair too.

Bottom line, I think both get one more year. Can Grier fix the offensive line, while improving the pass rush?

I think those should be the primary goals this offseason.
 
Grier hired mcd.

Grier blew that draft where we had 518 draft pics, 3 were 1st rounders and came out a bust draft. Should have been fired then as he sucked in the years previous.

Now throw In this season and ya got yerself a sure thing, bon-o-fide firin'!!
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I keep coming back to the same question. Is Grier the problem or is it more McDaniel?

I know a lot of fans will say both and that's fair too.

Bottom line, I think both get one more year. Can Grier fix the offensive line, while improving the pass rush?

I think those should be the primary goals this offseason.
Click to expand...
No, no he can't
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I keep coming back to the same question. Is Grier the problem or is it more McDaniel?

I know a lot of fans will say both and that's fair too.

Bottom line, I think both get one more year. Can Grier fix the offensive line, while improving the pass rush?

I think those should be the primary goals this offseason.
Click to expand...
I would say it's both and Grier was the one who hired McDaniel. But Grier was sucking at his job even before McDaniel came to Miami.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I keep coming back to the same question. Is Grier the problem or is it more McDaniel?

I know a lot of fans will say both and that's fair too.

Bottom line, I think both get one more year. Can Grier fix the offensive line, while improving the pass rush?

I think those should be the primary goals this offseason.
Click to expand...

I'll blame Grier personally. He has continually failed to address an obvious problem for years.

McDaniel calls the plays, badly at times. But Grier was the guy building that small offensive line of injury prone players.

He's the guy who chooses to bargain shop for defensive players, usually injury history.

Grier has done good with salary cap. Even that wasn't really him.

Any GM that says what he said about the O line deserves all the blame.

I go back to last season. When Miami had a STUD Oline, no defense could stop them. Then injuries happen and it goes to crap. I never understood how so many STILL do not understand how important the IOL was to this scheme and this QB. I still believe the league did not figure out this offense, Chris Grier didn't realize the O line and Tua is what made this offense unstoppable.
 
Since 2019:

RD 1, Christian Wilkins-Gone, no 2nd contract
RD 3, Michael Dieter- Gone, no 2nd contract
RD 5, Andrew Van Ginkel, Gone no 2nd contract
RD 1, Austin Jackson, took 3 years to become viable
RD 1. Noah Igbinoghene, gone, no 2nd contract
RD 2, Robert Hunt, gone no 2nd contract
RD 2, Raekwon Davis, gone no 2nd contract
RD 3, Brandon Jones, gone no 2nd contract
RD 1, Jaylen Waddle, traded up for, not worth #6 overall and change
RD 1, Jaelan Phillips, nice player but may not get 2nd contract because of significant injuries
RD 2, Jevon Hollan, probably won't get a 2nd contract w/Miami
RD 2, Liam Eichenberg, traded up for, not worth the trade up, probably won't get to contract 2
RD 3, Channing Tindall can't get on the field on a team with weak LBs, not likely to get a 2nd contract
RD 2, Cam Smith, looks to be another bust doubt he gets extended.
 
TXFinFan said:
IMO, that falls on Grier. He keeps hiring coaches that misuse talent. So many Dolphins players go elsewhere and become productive members of another team.
Click to expand...
It's because Noah shouldn't have been drafted in RD 1, so they try to make him an outside CB because you don't draft nickel CBs in RD 1
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Miami never used him as a nickel, always on the boundaries
Click to expand...

Funny as I thought we drafted him to play primarily nickel, but the team immediately said post-draft that he’s a boundary corner.

Every time I’ve watched Washington play this season he’s impressed. Meanwhile Kohou is toast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom