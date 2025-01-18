3 players that could change the "culture" in Miami

Mason Graham, DL Michigan: Clearly the most unrealistic to land in Miami as he is a top 10 player, but if somehow he falls to 13 I would not hesitate to pull the trigger. Fell in love with his film immediately, he is a stonewall that does not get moved and would help our edge rush get free.



Tyler Warren, TE Penn State: He has been talked about at nauseam on Finheaven recently and there's a reason why. He's a do-it-all type of TE that would elevate our run game and our pass game and compliment Jonnu Smith well. Adding Warren and seeing less Hill/Smythe would be a big win for our running game and would help out our tackles.



Cam Skattebo, RB Arizona : I mean just put the tape on for this guy, he's a bruiser who punishes defenders any chance he gets and always fights for those extra yards. He would immediately help us out in those frustrating 3rd/4th and short situations and could add another dimension to our offense.