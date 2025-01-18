 3 players that could change the "culture" in Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 players that could change the "culture" in Miami

lucid22

lucid22

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 1, 2009
Messages
814
Reaction score
502
Location
West Palm Beach
Mason Graham, DL Michigan: Clearly the most unrealistic to land in Miami as he is a top 10 player, but if somehow he falls to 13 I would not hesitate to pull the trigger. Fell in love with his film immediately, he is a stonewall that does not get moved and would help our edge rush get free.

Tyler Warren, TE Penn State: He has been talked about at nauseam on Finheaven recently and there's a reason why. He's a do-it-all type of TE that would elevate our run game and our pass game and compliment Jonnu Smith well. Adding Warren and seeing less Hill/Smythe would be a big win for our running game and would help out our tackles.

Cam Skattebo, RB Arizona : I mean just put the tape on for this guy, he's a bruiser who punishes defenders any chance he gets and always fights for those extra yards. He would immediately help us out in those frustrating 3rd/4th and short situations and could add another dimension to our offense.
 
lucid22 said:
Mason Graham, DL Michigan: Clearly the most unrealistic to land in Miami as he is a top 10 player, but if somehow he falls to 13 I would not hesitate to pull the trigger. Fell in love with his film immediately, he is a stonewall that does not get moved and would help our edge rush get free.

Tyler Warren, TE Penn State: He has been talked about at nauseam on Finheaven recently and there's a reason why. He's a do-it-all type of TE that would elevate our run game and our pass game and compliment Jonnu Smith well. Adding Warren and seeing less Hill/Smythe would be a big win for our running game and would help out our tackles.

Cam Skattebo, RB Arizona : I mean just put the tape on for this guy, he's a bruiser who punishes defenders any chance he gets and always fights for those extra yards. He would immediately help us out in those frustrating 3rd/4th and short situations and could add another dimension to our offense.
Click to expand...
If Graham falls to 13 I would take him but thats unlikely to happen. He seems like a top 10 pick.

That leaves Warren as the pick who makes the most sense and who would have the biggest impact in my opinion.

Skattebo will probably be taken in round 3 or 4 but I think we have other more pressing needs we should address there.

Damien Martinez could be a good late round option for a physical RB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom