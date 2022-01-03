3 Players That Need to Be Gone Next Year

Dolph N.Fan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 24,541
- Reaction score
- 19,823
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Austin Jackson. Don’t care where he was drafted time to cut bait admit the mistake and trade him for a 7th rd pick so we can find a new punter. Jackson good for 2 penalties a game and several more plays of getting beat badly.
Jesse Davis. Omg he does not belong on an nfl roster. If he’s not RSVPing his QB to the IR list he’s getting killed himself.
DeVante Parker. When he’s not playing, he’s barely noticeable, is 6 catches for 80 yards worth him missing a handful of games each year? Dude doesn’t even wow consistently in the rare times he actually plays.
I’m tired of all 3 and if they’re on the roster next year that tells you all you need to know about the competency level of the FO.
Jesse Davis. Omg he does not belong on an nfl roster. If he’s not RSVPing his QB to the IR list he’s getting killed himself.
DeVante Parker. When he’s not playing, he’s barely noticeable, is 6 catches for 80 yards worth him missing a handful of games each year? Dude doesn’t even wow consistently in the rare times he actually plays.
I’m tired of all 3 and if they’re on the roster next year that tells you all you need to know about the competency level of the FO.
Last edited: