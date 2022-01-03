 3 Players That Need to Be Gone Next Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 Players That Need to Be Gone Next Year

Austin Jackson. Don’t care where he was drafted time to cut bait admit the mistake and trade him for a 7th rd pick so we can find a new punter. Jackson good for 2 penalties a game and several more plays of getting beat badly.

Jesse Davis. Omg he does not belong on an nfl roster. If he’s not RSVPing his QB to the IR list he’s getting killed himself.

DeVante Parker. When he’s not playing, he’s barely noticeable, is 6 catches for 80 yards worth him missing a handful of games each year? Dude doesn’t even wow consistently in the rare times he actually plays.

I’m tired of all 3 and if they’re on the roster next year that tells you all you need to know about the competency level of the FO.
 
Last edited:
Just those 3?
 
Agree with the first 2, and am okay to keep DP as long as we add a couple of more WR’s to the room
 
Davis doesn’t need to be gone. He’s good depth on the inside and can get you through a half if we lose a tackle. But I get your point. I agree on the other 2. We need consistency at all starting positions.
 
Parker is the type you need to throw open. He doesn't create big separation. That's not really Tua's MO.
 
How about adding to the thread instead of being the played out Debbie downer in every single thread that you’re supposedly not interested in. Yes it’s obvious but is it obvious to the FO? People here still wanna hold on to Parker because he’s “cheap” and say he’s one of the best 50/50 ball WRs in the league? Really? Maybe 2 years ago with Fitz. He ain’t this year.

If it’s so obvious with Jesse Davis he would have been cut 2 years ago instead of getting paid.

And the FO probably going to try and make it work for Jackson for another year even though he’s clearly useless. I don’t need to see any more from these 3 players.
 
We need a proper coaching more than anything. We can swap players out to our hearts content, but if the leadership is failing it don't mean much!
 
Austin Jackson is the worst player on our roster. I don't care anymore, cut his ***.

No more developmental first round picks. Tua, Jackson, and Igboneaasdgalk were all bad picks.

How can you **** up three first round picks so badly?
 
I’ll keep Parker and raise you Palardy. What a ****ing ****ty punter and he’s a ****ty holder for kicks too.
 
