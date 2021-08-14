 3 points, No TD, 1 INT | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 points, No TD, 1 INT

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

The reason are
He still recovering for hip injury.
He did not have a traning camp
He is only a rookie
He played against a good defense
Bad OL
Bad running backs
Top WR not playing
Bad play call
His dog ate the playbook

Do I miss any?
But certainly not because of bad quarterbacking.
 
Translation :

I have nothing else to offer to this forum, but nonsensical posts about the qb. I wanted the qb to audible out of a run in the preseaon ( not a thing) and I wont give him credit for a 50 yard completion for reasons that border on retarded.
 
The funny thing is he played really well too, maybe know what your talking about before starting a silly thread
 
The funny thing is he played really well too, maybe know what your talking about before starting a silly thread
I thought he was fantastic leading up to that bad decision.

Glad to know everyone else saw what I saw which was precision passing.

Shaheen also dropped one right in his hands.
 
