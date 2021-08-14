3 points, No TD, 1 INT

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
The reason are
He still recovering for hip injury.
He did not have a traning camp
He is only a rookie
He played against a good defense
Bad OL
Bad running backs
Top WR not playing
Bad play call
His dog ate the playbook
Do I miss any?
But certainly not because of bad quarterbacking.
