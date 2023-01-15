 3 Reasons Why Tomorrow Will Be Ok For Dolphin Fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 Reasons Why Tomorrow Will Be Ok For Dolphin Fans

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
530
Reaction score
1,954
Look, I’ve been a fan for 40 years. I’ve seen Miami lose games they’ve had no business losing and win games they’ve had no business winning. Insert your sports cliche here (Any given Sunday, that’s why they play the games, etc). With all that being said, there’s a 90% chance we lose tomorrow. Here’s 3 reasons why we’re gonna be ok no matter the outcome:

1- Miami has lost some EXTREMELY painful playoff games to Buffalo. But the reason they were such gut-wrenching losses were that they came as Shula and Marino raced against the clock to win a title together. Each loss to Buffalo felt like a death knell to those title hopes. History has shown us, that’s exactly what they were. That Buffalo team of the 90’s kept Miami out of at least 1 Super Bowl and possibly more. They doomed the Marino-Shula era. It hurt worse than any other time in my Dolphin fandom. No matter what happens tomorrow, this is not the same thing. Miami is young, still moving forward, and isn’t racing against the clock. The Miami injuries and Buffalo riding a nations worth of momentum due to Damar Hamlin- and rightfully so, is just bad luck and bad timing.

2- It’s due to Buffalo’s momentum and Miami’s bad luck that even a bad loss is only going to be a blip on the radar for Miami moving forward. Nobody is going to crucify Miami for losing tomorrow. At least nobody in their right mind will anyway.

3- While the deck is stacked against us and I don’t think Miami is winning tomorrow, I do think there is a real opportunity for some playmakers on this team on both sides of the ball to step up tomorrow, play their hearts out, and quite possibly make this more of a game than anybody expects. That would be HUGE moving forward for this team. We need guys believing they can win regardless of who’s behind center, who’s playing RB, etc. and I think we’re gonna see some of that.

With all that being said, maybe with everything stacked against them, Miami still comes out tomorrow and shocks the world. After all, that is why they play the games….
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
2,219
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
Aqua Man said:
Miami is young, still moving forward
Click to expand...
If “moving forward” means what I think it means, I saw nothing this season that would make me believe this team is indeed “moving forward”. Same owner, same stupid GM, different coaches, different players, same results: OL still can’t block, defense still can’t tackle, penalties a galore (ok, that’s new with McDaniel). Niners are winning with their 3rd string QB, Jaguars go from biggest dumpster fire to huge road playoff come-from-behind upset win in the span of one year and the Dolphins are what they’ve been always been: terribly mediocre. With virtually no chance to win their first playoff game in 20 years.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,716
Reaction score
10,632
I would disagree on one point - we are racing the clock. The current window with Tyreek, Waddle, etc. will not be open forever.

I also don’t think we’ll shock the world.
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,450
Reaction score
953
Age
39
Location
Arizona
I don’t know. This old addage of needing three years to rebuild a team is thrown by the wayside time and time again these days. Next year is cloudy because we simply don’t know if Tua holds up or not. If these concussions linger or become a rare one time oddity for him. Without clarity on Tua this franchise is stuck in limbo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom