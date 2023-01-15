3 Reasons Why Tomorrow Will Be Ok For Dolphin Fans

Look, I’ve been a fan for 40 years. I’ve seen Miami lose games they’ve had no business losing and win games they’ve had no business winning. Insert your sports cliche here (Any given Sunday, that’s why they play the games, etc). With all that being said, there’s a 90% chance we lose tomorrow. Here’s 3 reasons why we’re gonna be ok no matter the outcome:



1- Miami has lost some EXTREMELY painful playoff games to Buffalo. But the reason they were such gut-wrenching losses were that they came as Shula and Marino raced against the clock to win a title together. Each loss to Buffalo felt like a death knell to those title hopes. History has shown us, that’s exactly what they were. That Buffalo team of the 90’s kept Miami out of at least 1 Super Bowl and possibly more. They doomed the Marino-Shula era. It hurt worse than any other time in my Dolphin fandom. No matter what happens tomorrow, this is not the same thing. Miami is young, still moving forward, and isn’t racing against the clock. The Miami injuries and Buffalo riding a nations worth of momentum due to Damar Hamlin- and rightfully so, is just bad luck and bad timing.



2- It’s due to Buffalo’s momentum and Miami’s bad luck that even a bad loss is only going to be a blip on the radar for Miami moving forward. Nobody is going to crucify Miami for losing tomorrow. At least nobody in their right mind will anyway.



3- While the deck is stacked against us and I don’t think Miami is winning tomorrow, I do think there is a real opportunity for some playmakers on this team on both sides of the ball to step up tomorrow, play their hearts out, and quite possibly make this more of a game than anybody expects. That would be HUGE moving forward for this team. We need guys believing they can win regardless of who’s behind center, who’s playing RB, etc. and I think we’re gonna see some of that.



With all that being said, maybe with everything stacked against them, Miami still comes out tomorrow and shocks the world. After all, that is why they play the games….