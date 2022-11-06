3 things 1. Two min offense 2. Boyer again 3. Tua underthrow

risskybzns
What is with McDaniels clock management?. Just terrible!
Boyer still can’t call the right defense.
Tua is still throwing balls short to receivers…am I being nit picky maybe, but lead Hill and he has a TD if it is a few yards longer
