3 things 1. Two min offense 2. Boyer again 3. Tua underthrow

What is with McDaniels clock management?. Just terrible!

Boyer still can’t call the right defense.

Tua is still throwing balls short to receivers…am I being nit picky maybe, but lead Hill and he has a TD if it is a few yards longer
 
1. It is what it is.
2. 4 quarters, let's see if they can adjust and tighten up.
3. Im happy with completions.
 
How much money can we save next year by cutting Baker? He is definitely over paid.
 
