3 things we need to do better after watching the playoffs this weekend

1- We have to be able to run the ball......all these last 4 teams were able to run the ball in December and January so RB/run gave has to be a priority



2-We need to get a real number one TE. Nothing like a safety net that you can go to and he'll get you yards after the catch so that you can get first downs and keep the drive going. Again, we saw it this weekend with the TE's for all 4 teams.



3-Your QB will need to make plays outside the pocket from time to time. You see it with Mahomes, Burrow and Hurts.....they kept plays/drives alive by using their legs.

Tua is very capable of doing this.....most of the time when he decides to run good things happen but of course, he needs to protect himself better and learn how to fall.



I already call a few of the guys from Easy company(Band of Brothers) to work with Tua on how to fall....../those guys fell from a flying plane and were fine so Tua should be able to fall better after a few days of training with them.