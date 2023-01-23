 3 things we need to do better after watching the playoffs this weekend | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 things we need to do better after watching the playoffs this weekend

Danny

Danny

1- We have to be able to run the ball......all these last 4 teams were able to run the ball in December and January so RB/run gave has to be a priority

2-We need to get a real number one TE. Nothing like a safety net that you can go to and he'll get you yards after the catch so that you can get first downs and keep the drive going. Again, we saw it this weekend with the TE's for all 4 teams.

3-Your QB will need to make plays outside the pocket from time to time. You see it with Mahomes, Burrow and Hurts.....they kept plays/drives alive by using their legs.
Tua is very capable of doing this.....most of the time when he decides to run good things happen but of course, he needs to protect himself better and learn how to fall.

I already call a few of the guys from Easy company(Band of Brothers) to work with Tua on how to fall....../those guys fell from a flying plane and were fine so Tua should be able to fall better after a few days of training with them.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I agree. Return Mostert and Wilson Jr but I think we need to use our 2nd or third rounder for a RB. Tua can move around but I don't get the sense he's comfortable doing it with the OL unless TA is in there.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yup solid TE would fix alot of issues... The most obvious thing I saw that Burrow did much better than Tua was decisively giving up on plays that were going no where, no hesitation... Throwing it at the feet of receivers or way out of bound right at the bottom of his drop when he knew the play wasnt going anywhere.
 
qmar

qmar

Really well said. I don’t usually respond to threads, even if I agree, but this one is spot on.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

I'm in on a TE - one of my top 3 needs. But, having watched the game, most of Kittle's (amd most TE's) damage was done on short stop routes and seam routes - those Mcd abhors. Kittle, under Mcd, would be underutilized.
Agree on giving up on plays. One of TT's weaknesses.
It still seems all 3 QBs were under orders not to run much, if at all. TT didn't. Sky didn't. TB didn't. Even with 25 yds of daylight. No designed runs. No read options.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

We need a better stable behind Mostert who also missed time. Maybe just a bit better depth on Oline as well.
Im not sure how much a different TE will help because our passing offense is based on Ferraris. We will look for Tyreek and Waddle first. Obviously, since Gesicki is not coming back, it's time to get a true TE, it will happen anyway.
QB, Thompson can scramble, but could not throw and did not scramble. Maybe we get Lamar Jackson, or we draft a guy who can scramble, maybe DTR, Rising, Duggan.
 
Finlawyer

Finlawyer

Tua trips a lot too
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Even if Miami just improved point #1, this team could go far. I think that needs to be the priority in the offseason. That and getting those details like clock management down.
 
F

Frisco Fin

No way you can use that high of a pick on a RB if Mostert and Wilson are back. Too many other needs and limited draft capital
 
A

AMakados10

I thought our running was pretty good, we just didn’t do enough of it.

Agree on #2 but that can be said for 25 of 32 teams looking for an elite TE.

Agree on #3 but that is not Tua’s game. Instead of McD gunning past sticks every pass, team needs more of point #1 and #2 to get 3rd and shorts imo.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

I believe rb is a big need but I also think it could be solved with bringing back mostert and Wilson Jr. For the next year anyway. I don't think we can afford to use a pick on it this year though.

I still believe we need two quality linebackers added to this defense. The other obvious is OL and more depth at CB. Although I have no idea how that will happen due to the cap.

Adding a TE is needed too but I think it's the lowest of all the needs.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

I agree with everything Danny said. It would be nice if we could add another mid-round pick by trading C. Wilson or someone without giving away future picks (we will need them in 2024).

I would keep Mostert and Wilson Jr. We only have like 4 draft picks this year so we are limited.
 
