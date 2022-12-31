if You can address 3 things (and 3 things only) in the off season that would help our team go to the next level, what would they be? Please take into account our limited cap and draft situation.



For me:

1. MLB (an enforcer) via draft or FA

2. OT via draft who could start by year 2

3. New DC - I want Fangio or someone with experience who can mentor McDaniel from time to time.