3 things

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
1,296
3,772
59
Bangkok
if You can address 3 things (and 3 things only) in the off season that would help our team go to the next level, what would they be? Please take into account our limited cap and draft situation.

For me:
1. MLB (an enforcer) via draft or FA
2. OT via draft who could start by year 2
3. New DC - I want Fangio or someone with experience who can mentor McDaniel from time to time.
 
madridfinfan

Apr 26, 2007
463
286
We need way more than 3 things, but if I had to choose (assuming Tua stays healthy), assuming X gets healthy and we can count on Byron Jones (don’t think any of those guys get cut), I’d agree with those 3 as priorities. CB becomes a primary need should X/Jones flop..

Secondary needs:
LG, C
TE
RB
All around depth
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Mar 18, 2012
4,299
11,173
Lb ...middle more than likely
Edge ... or NT but the DL has to get to the Qb more often than not
S ... pairing a star with Holland wouldn't suck

Need to find impact players on defense to compliment the offense. There are issues @ OL and TE and K but given 3 choices I would have to go defense all the way.
 
