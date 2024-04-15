3 year 75 million extension for Devonte Smith w/ Eagles

CF Dolphan
The Philadelphia Eagles and DeVonta Smith have agreed to a three-year extension that ties the wide receiver to the team through the 2028 season.
Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the contract is worth $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed.
Smith was the Eagles' first-round draft pick in 2021 and the team has already exorcised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2025 season.
Market is set for Waddle’s extension