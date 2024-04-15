 3 year 75 million extension for Devonte Smith w/ Eagles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 year 75 million extension for Devonte Smith w/ Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and DeVonta Smith have agreed to a three-year extension that ties the wide receiver to the team through the 2028 season.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the contract is worth $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed.


Smith was the Eagles' first-round draft pick in 2021 and the team has already exorcised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2025 season.
Market is set for Waddle’s extension
 
It will be there or slightly more with another year and what goes with an increase every year....IMHO.
 
CF Dolphan said:
Market is set for Waddle’s extension
They only way they’re going to be able to keep Waddle is when/If T.Hill contracts expires around the same time.

Waddles going to get paid.

Just like I said Hunt was going to get paid too.
 
These numbers are getting so silly. I'd still execute his 5th year option for $15mil before doing an extension
 
