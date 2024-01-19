 #30 to 40 % turnover of Roster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

#30 to 40 % turnover of Roster

Yep Grier said it at PC.
Just wondering which players fall in that %. Are any of our super stars in that group? Will it be for adding potential Quality Draft picks (yes 1 rdr).
Extremely interesting statement which opens the door to some major and potentially surprising choices.( does make for a exciting off season which seems to be our big moment every year.
Potential new building ( going into 7th year of rebuild), more cap space and increasing trade aspects (draft) (which with Grier I'm a bit nervous).

At least its something to think about and is a ground shaking statement, in which I have not heard much if any talked about. And creates much thought of Positive and negative alteratives

Sorry see it already mentioned on another thread......(can delete)
 
