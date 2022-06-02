30 years later... Marino still ahead of Mahomes

DrMultimedia
In case no one saw this, I enjoyed reading it. Marino really changed the game and still has the most TDs ever in first six years in NFL. (sorry if posted elsewhere)
"Marino tossed an average of 32 touchdown passes across his first six years in the league, which was more than 30 years ago. Marino exceeded 40 touchdowns twice in that time, including 48 in his sophomore season.
Mahomes, meanwhile, threw an eye-popping 50 touchdowns in 2018 and followed it up with totals of 26, 38, and 37. For Mahomes to exceed Marino, he’d need to throw nine more touchdowns than he did a season ago — without Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster, who was traded to Miami this offseason.
Mahomes needs to surpass 45 touchdowns in 2023, something he’s done just once in his career, to capture the top spot."
Dan Marino is all that stands between Patrick Mahomes and another touchdown record
www.thephinsider.com