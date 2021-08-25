 305 to LDN. London Calling for the Fins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

305 to LDN. London Calling for the Fins.

LDNFin

LDNFin

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
82
Reaction score
225
Location
London
Having queued for about two hours online this morning, I can finally say that I’ll be seeing us play live on the 17th October in London. The rush for tickets was probably only comparable with a large UK soccer event, with over 60,000 being in the queue at one time (and this is after both Tottenham and Wembley season ticket holders have sold their allocations). It's clear that we are the number one draw in the UK for NFL teams by some way.

Many of my friends are also going, and I can say without a doubt that the stadium will be rocking and fully behind us.

Although I have mixed feelings on taking a regular season game out of the States, I selfishly cannot wait to finally see us live. Having not been able to see us play in the previous London games for various reasons, the stars have finally aligned. Now I just have the two month wait…

Fins Up.

(I also promise to be in Miami at some point for a game, once the world is back to normal)
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,589
Reaction score
31,812
Location
Land of Loco!
LDNFin said:
Having queued for about two hours online this morning, I can finally say that I’ll be seeing us play live on the 17th October in London. The rush for tickets was probably only comparable with a large UK soccer event, with over 60,000 being in the queue at one time (and this is after both Tottenham and Wembley season ticket holders have sold their allocations). It's clear that we are the number one draw in the UK for NFL teams by some way.

Many of my friends are also going, and I can say without a doubt that the stadium will be rocking and fully behind us.

Although I have mixed feelings on taking a regular season game out of the States, I selfishly cannot wait to finally see us live. Having not been able to see us play in the previous London games for various reasons, the stars have finally aligned. Now I just have the two month wait…

Fins Up.

(I also promise to be in Miami at some point for a game, once the world is back to normal)
Click to expand...
That's fantastic! Good for you and the other die hard Phin fans across the briny blue! Bring the noise!!!!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,589
Reaction score
31,812
Location
Land of Loco!
Make Some Noise Football GIF by Georgia State University
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,091
Reaction score
1,768
Age
44
Location
MD
LDNFin said:
Having queued for about two hours online this morning, I can finally say that I’ll be seeing us play live on the 17th October in London. The rush for tickets was probably only comparable with a large UK soccer event, with over 60,000 being in the queue at one time (and this is after both Tottenham and Wembley season ticket holders have sold their allocations). It's clear that we are the number one draw in the UK for NFL teams by some way.

Many of my friends are also going, and I can say without a doubt that the stadium will be rocking and fully behind us.

Although I have mixed feelings on taking a regular season game out of the States, I selfishly cannot wait to finally see us live. Having not been able to see us play in the previous London games for various reasons, the stars have finally aligned. Now I just have the two month wait…

Fins Up.

(I also promise to be in Miami at some point for a game, once the world is back to normal)
Click to expand...
Was at Wembley for our last game. Thought it was nice and still building a lot around it. Is it true Tottenham's new stadium is in a sketchy part of London?
 
Soca casual

Soca casual

Club Member
Joined
Sep 1, 2017
Messages
752
Reaction score
891
Location
Swindon UK
Schleprock said:
Was at Wembley for our last game. Thought it was nice and still building a lot around it. Is it true Tottenham's new stadium is in a sketchy part of London?
Click to expand...
Tottenham isn’t the nicest part of London but the stadium and surrounding area are fine, just be sensible and dont stray too far unless you have good reason or local knowledge/company.
I got my ticket today eventually despite being number 41,469 in the queue..and a pretty decent seat all told. I’m also a Tottenham Hotspur fan and my 1st time at the new stadium so really looking forward to it.
 
LDNFin

LDNFin

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
82
Reaction score
225
Location
London
Schleprock said:
Was at Wembley for our last game. Thought it was nice and still building a lot around it. Is it true Tottenham's new stadium is in a sketchy part of London?
Click to expand...

They're making improvements to the area, but yeah, it's far from nice around there. The stadium is well out of place in the local surroundings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom