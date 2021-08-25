305 to LDN. London Calling for the Fins.

Having queued for about two hours online this morning, I can finally say that I’ll be seeing us play live on the 17th October in London. The rush for tickets was probably only comparable with a large UK soccer event, with over 60,000 being in the queue at one time (and this is after both Tottenham and Wembley season ticket holders have sold their allocations). It's clear that we are the number one draw in the UK for NFL teams by some way.



Many of my friends are also going, and I can say without a doubt that the stadium will be rocking and fully behind us.



Although I have mixed feelings on taking a regular season game out of the States, I selfishly cannot wait to finally see us live. Having not been able to see us play in the previous London games for various reasons, the stars have finally aligned. Now I just have the two month wait…



Fins Up.



(I also promise to be in Miami at some point for a game, once the world is back to normal)