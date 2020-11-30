347 Club Q and A Sessions

Hey Finheavan family,

As many of you know the staff is looking to improve the Finheaven experience for our members. One of the ways we have done this is starting to schedule Q and A's for the 347 Club Members. Our First QA was with Jordan Reid of the Draft Network and was a very good experience.

This week we have Vinny Passas scheduled to join us. Who is Vinny Passas? Well he is the man who coached Tua in high school. Vinny has coached other QBs that have become very well known in guys like Jeremiah Masoli, Marcus Mariota, Mackenzie Milton, and Timmy Chang. Do you have a question you would like to ask Coach Passas? Please join us in the 347 Club.

We are working on other surprises as well for everybody
 
Love the Q&A's we've started there, I will put together some questions for him.
 
