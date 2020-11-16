 ***347 Club*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***347 Club***

NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
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out in the Ding Weeds
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The image above says it all!!!! With all the changes in Miami a little change to Finheaven was needed also to usher in a new era. Rebranding is a good thing especially when it brings in and honors a legend of the game. Rebranding isn't the only thing changing, within the The 347 Club there have been changes, posters old and new rallying to bring the best content we can provided, specifically The Player Club sub-form and The Chambers Files sub-forum, both of which are content exclusive to the site.

So please by all means if you haven't been a Club member take the time and check it out. Enjoy the content and sit back and relax and enjoy this new time and new place here at Finheaven.

Sincerely,

The Finheaven Staff
 
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I liked that too but for now it's The 347 Club and the guys there are the 347 Players

We also now have a Best Poster of the Month award we call the Don award for outstanding contributors

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And some terrific guest posters to answer your questions which we hope will include former players and some big names.
 
We are also doing Q and A sessions for Club Members. We had Jordan Reid from The Draft Network just do an exclusive Q & A with Club Members this evening and we tentatively have another session with another guest set up for next Wednesday.

Myself and a few others are working diligently to get guests to take our questions, and we hope you all can join us
 
ChambersWI said:
We are also doing Q and A sessions for Club Members. We had Jordan Reid from The Draft Network just do an exclusive Q & A with Club Members this evening and we tentatively have another session with another guest set up for next Wednesday.

Myself and a few others are working diligently to get guests to take our questions, and we hope you all can join us
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For any non 347 members, yes it was very informative and thanks to Jordan for answering my questions.
Keep up the great work by Chambers and company. 👍
 
mnphinfan said:
Just paid my dues.
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Thanks brother mnphinfan

We have a fishing thread if you have some good catches you want to post

𓆝𓆝𓆝 Official Fishing Thread 𓆝𓆝𓆝

Post your best fishing pictures but the catch is there has to be a good story to go with it' I'll start Fishing in a Dolphin Rodeo contest off of Fort Lauderdale we were not having much luck. The winds were up and there was no weed lines to be found. The contest was nearing an end and the...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
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