347 - Dolfan Mike's Coaches Corner

INTRO: I was asked by the leadership at Finheaven to create an introduction thread regarding a new discussion focus here in our forums.

This season should be an exciting season for us DOLFANS, and I'll be finally close enough to the Dolphins to attend some practices and home games this year. I'll be doing a coaches perspective on our off season scheme and player fits in the scheme, as well as some in season commentary on our X's and O's from our games.

I've been a part of Finheaven since 2002 and a lifetime Dolphins fan.



A little about my background:

I have served as a high school football coach for 33 years and have helped place many players in the NCAA on scholarship. Some of those have moved on into the NFL. Recently some former players to reach the NFL are WR Trent Irwin Stanford/Dolphins/Bengals, C Jake Hansen Oregon/Packers, QB Brady White Arizona/Memphis/ Titans, DE Samson Kafovalu Colorado/49ers, Tristen Hoge Notre Dame/BYU / Broncos, Calvin Tonga Colorado St. / Patriots, Rodney Anderson Oklahoma / Bengals, among others.

Part of my teaching experience involved me teaching programs for kids that have been kicked out of school, and I've also taught history for a long time. I earned my BA from Cal State San Bernardino, Masters in Education from Cal Baptist University, and Ed.D in Education (equivalency).



- Have we eliminated all Pre Snap penalties?



- If we aren't moving the ball (threatening to score all the time) and scoring a lot, are we using formations, motions, shifts, etc that create big plays for us? If we aren't moving the ball and you don't see those things, I can tell you right now we have the wrong guys leading the offense. An effective offensive play caller builds a base offense around the things we do best as a team, and drills his squad over and over on how we can expect to get attacked. Part of that teaching is helping our players understand where we can expect the defense to be and the types of schemes they will likely use to try and stop us. Of course in the NFL they will see a whole lot of looks and schemes, but remember these players don't have school or a job to go to. There is plenty of time to practice all of this and put in all of our adjustments. If every week you have to adjust on the fly in games then you aren't doing a very good job as coaches anticipating what you might see each week. Even worse, if you see teams doing the same thing every week (like stacking the box with 8 to stop the run) and we have no major big plays against that, then our staff is worthless. An old saying in the coaching world is "if you get beat by it expect to see it again next week. "



- If we fail to see big plays every game, then our coaches haven't broken down and figured out the defense. We should have 2-3 big plays every game that give us a chance to win. These don't have to just be "long" touchdown plays, I'm talking more about plays at key times that impact the game in a huge way. Teams like the Patriots have proven that even marginal players can make big plays as a result of great scheme. That's what we should expect to see.