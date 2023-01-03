 37 years and counting.....1985 last time Phins really contended | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

37 years and counting.....1985 last time Phins really contended

The destiny Superbowl that never happened. Should have been Phins vs Bears after Phins knocked off the 13-0 bears in 1985, but as we knock that didn't happened. But that was really the last season the Phins were really Superbowl Contenders. I don't count the AFC Championship games where we got destroyed by Buffalo in the early 90's on their way to 44444 straight Superbowl losses. And the last time we had a balanced attack, Pass/Rush/Def/ST probably early 70's. Marino never had a run game, and not much for defenses but at least we always had a chance to get hot in the playoffs, we didn't but still had glimmers of hope.

Born in Miami, I was just a wee kid when the Phins last won a superbowl, now I am approaching Senior age (using the old standard of 55 yrs old). Wish I didn't bleed the Aqua & Coral but I do. I wish I could just ignore them, I can't. I just hope before I die or dementia sets in, we contend one more time. Reality is, we are once again years away if all things click just right based on the crap show with Cap & draft capital that Grier and Co. has us in.

Eff me, Phins Up, please just UP one more time.
 
Either way it has been over 30 years since the Dolphins were even close to sniffing a Super Bowl. That is inexcusable.
 
1992 season? Hosted the AFC Championship. The 1990 team was legit as well.
Yes…won the division and crushed that Buffalo team in the 1st meeting that year.

Crushed the Chargers 31-0 in the divisional round.

Yes they got beaten at home in the AFC Championship game…but they were legit that year…too many turnovers in that game…Buffalo’s pass rush got to Marino that game.
 
Pretty sad
 
I honestly think that 2002 we were legit. Injuries killed us in the middle of the season with Ray Lucas stepping in for Fiedler. That defense was solid and Ricky was a beast.
If we had gotten into the playoffs, I'm not sure who in the AFC that year (Oakland? Tennessee?) would have been a sure bet to beat us.
 
