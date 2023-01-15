 3rd down‘s | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3rd down's

I'm actually not a fan of always new topics.

But I haven't been asking all season why we can't stop 3rd attempts.
it doesn't matter if they still have 2 yards or 15 to go.

I can't imagine our players being able to defend well in 1st and 2nd. but in 3rd are not able.

Can anyone explain that to me?

And please no insults but objective ideas.

I would like to learn something new and understand it.
 
Pls don’t forget i am german nativ speaker.

Also wenn du es nicht verstehen willst ok. Aber bitte Quatsch nicht so einen Blödsinn ich kann wenigstens 2.5 sprachen und du?
 
Clearly, the man is from Germany and English is not his first language. There's no reason to make fun of how he writes.

Our linebacker play is poor so we struggle to cover short routes and the flats on 3rd and short.
We like to bring everyone on 3rd and long, leaving our DBs on an island and never get any pressure.

That's my opinion.
 
Here's a translation for the ignorant.

So if you don't want to understand it ok. But please don't bullshit like that, I can speak at least 2.5 languages and you?
 
