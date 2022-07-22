 3rd Year QBs Outlook For 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3rd Year QBs Outlook For 2022

Yoodakine56

www.cbssports.com

NFL third-year QBs outlook for 2022: Will Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts take the next step?

Let's predict how well quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class will fare this season
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

This guy fails to understand that no supporting cast (all around) the past few years goes hand in hand, in why Tua has performed the way he did. And why maybe other QBs was helped along the way...
I made some responses to some of this author's statements lol...

Supporting cast​

If you ask me, no team did more to help their quarterback and improve his support-cast environment this offseason than the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in the backfield, and Mike McDaniel, a Kyle Shanahan protege, as the new head coach.
-----‐--------------------------------------------------------

[No sh**, its because all the other teams already supported their QB from day 1.]

Season outlook​

*Tagovailoa is such a complicated case study. He was surgical at Alabama but hardly got touched in the pocket and threw to four future first-round picks at receiver and handed the ball to a pair of future first-round running backs. Was it him or the environment that got him drafted No. 5 overall?

Since joining the Dolphins, **he's had mostly the opposite environment and has been a disappointment, no question about it. Plus, he's not remotely close to being the physical specimen of most of the other budding young star quarterbacks in the league.

His situation has been vastly improved, and that will undoubtedly boost his productivity. But in today's NFL, a coach -- even a supposedly brilliant one like McDaniel -- can only scheme receivers open so much. ***Tagovailoa remaining the starter or losing the gig after this season will hinge upon his ability to make challenging throws. I haven't seen him do that with much regularity to date, and his limited arm and mobility indicate to me he's never going to be that type of quarterback in the NFL.

----‐--------------------------------------------------------

*[Im pretty sure thats the same offense that Jalen Hurts played alongside in the same year]

**[Dissapointment?? Are you aware there is a difference between having a mediocre OL, or mediocre WR, or a mediocre Running game; than Tua having the combination of all 3- the WORST ranked OL, WR and Running game?]

***[Well i guess youve made up your mind on how you feel about Tua as a QB based off of these past 2 years ] 👌👌🤡🤡
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Not too bad...overall fairly, fair. What I don't get is, "limited mobility." Huh? Not that he's Lamar are Josh, but he's elusive, especially in the pocket, and does well by himself once he's in the open field. He's a fine athlete for a QB.
 
AZStryker

It really depends on the author’s definition of “big time throws.” If he means 60 air yard bomb or 15 yard out lasers, then ya we haven’t seen that much from Tua. If he mean high efficiency on 3rd down, red zone, and the 4th quarter, then ya we’ve seen a good amount of big time throws. For me, I don’t need the rocket arm anymore. Loved it with Dan but now I’m perfectly fine with the surgeon. That’s what I believe we’ll get with Tua this year.
 
