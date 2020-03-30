3YPC-(Burrow-NFL Talk) Episode 3.130

In this Episode, the guys talk about the rumors surrounding Joe Burrow, and whether they believe them or not. In one regard, some "news" is made. The guys then move onto how teams are going about finalizing their work on the prospects entering the NFL Draft. They close with some general NFL talk including where does Cam Newton end up? and...the first, last, best and worst stadium each guy has been in.


