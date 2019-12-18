3YPC-(Snub-Picks-Young) Episode 2.115

In this Episode, the guys debate whether DeVante Parker was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, and how to fix the process by how players are chosen for this honor. They move on to a strategy session on what to do with the spread that currently exists between the first 1st round pick and the other two in the first round. The guys go into detail on how they would currently deploy those assets. They close the show with further analysis on Chase Young, his fit in the Miami Dolphins' scheme, and all the considerations that go into drafting him.


