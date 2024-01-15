BahamaFinFan78
McDaniel after November
If this is accurate, that makes him 17-6 before November.
Should we oversimplify and say once teams compile enough tape on his offense, they stop it?
I also believe that McD allows us to become too predictable. We don’t vary much. It’s a shame because there are easier ways to get the ball to guys like Mostert, Achane, Tyreek, and Waddle.I think that appears to be a safe assumption. We just aren't physical team down the stretch. We are finesse in every aspect. Mcdaniel needs to stop with the finesse speed crap. That doesn't work with the big boys down the road.
It definitely seems that way to me. It also gets colder and our speed gets neutralized
Actually it’s 4-10.McDaniel after November
Oops, sorry, fixed
1-6 in 2022 and 3-4 this year.
And I’m not saying that’s good, just that 4-10 is accurate.
There's some truth in that, but there's also a pile of losses in there where the d absolutely didn't show up AND cases where we simply stopped running the offence that was working well in earlier stages of the game.
