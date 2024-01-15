 4-10 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

4-10

ForksPhin said:
If this is accurate, that makes him 17-6 before November.

Should we oversimplify and say once teams compile enough tape on his offense, they stop it?
I think that appears to be a safe assumption. We just aren't physical team down the stretch. We are finesse in every aspect. Mcdaniel needs to stop with the finesse speed crap. That doesn't work with the big boys down the road.
 
Blake the great said:
I think that appears to be a safe assumption. We just aren't physical team down the stretch. We are finesse in every aspect. Mcdaniel needs to stop with the finesse speed crap. That doesn't work with the big boys down the road.
I also believe that McD allows us to become too predictable. We don’t vary much. It’s a shame because there are easier ways to get the ball to guys like Mostert, Achane, Tyreek, and Waddle.
 
ForksPhin said:
It definitely seems that way to me. It also gets colder and our speed gets neutralized
 
ForksPhin said:
I also believe that McD allows us to become too predictable. We don’t vary much. It’s a shame because there are easier ways to get the ball to guys like Mostert, Achane, Tyreek, and Waddle.
Yeah very predictable. And McDaniel doesn't game plan to attack a defenses weakness, it's just the same game plan every week.
 
It definitely seems like every play is basically like a Broadway production.... shifts, motions, protections..... never more evident than the juxtaposition on display in the Cowboy game today , down by a ton and they just kept firing off play after play, never a hint of delay of game. Tough to watch sometimes when you're sitting there screaming for them to snap the damn ball. Hopefully McD does a very deep dive this offseason and figures out a way to speed up the process. His concepts work, he most assuredly overthinks it pretty consistently.
 
ForksPhin said:
If this is accurate, that makes him 17-6 before November.

Should we oversimplify and say once teams compile enough tape on his offense, they stop it?
There’s some truth in that, but there’s also a pile of losses in there where the d absolutely didn’t show up AND cases where we simply stopped running the offence that was working well in earlier stages of the game.

That’s not to discount the losses or to try and get McD/Fangio off the hook. They need to improve allot in certain areas. But, these are correctable things IMHO. The issue is whether it happens.
 
