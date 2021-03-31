He has obviously been training to run.



He did not play that fast at LSU, even when he was dominating.



If he can transfer that added speed to the field then he will be an all time great WR.



I wonder if he will get past Cincy at #5, who should go OT but Burrow is campaigning for his LSU buddy to join him there.



My worry is Atlanta takes Pitts and Cincy takes Chase, although that would leave a QB on the board that could allow Miami to squeeze something out of Carolina and still get Waddle or Smith at #8.