4 Areas to evolve without a re-build.

After 24 hours of relctection and watching our final game 2 times. Here are my reasonable thoughts regarding our team without replacing/firing/re-building.



GM - Grier must improve in his early round drafting. Interestingly, he has better luck in late rounds and UDFAs. We need a Tackle to replace Armstrong, another CB to replace Hoard, and an MLB who is an enforcer. He also needs to re-sign at least 2 out of our 4 Free Agents (Hunt, AVG, Wilkins, Williams). Not an easy task!



Coach McD - Must be more disciplined across the board. This team has far too many self inflicted penalties and didn't improved as the season progressed. I hate Flores, but a "Takes No Talent" wall approach needs to be inserted. I appreciate McD is young and innovative and bonds with player, but I want him to be 20% more old school in his approach. And either turn over play calling to an OC or discipline yourself and stick with what works! Until it doesn't!



Tua - Lose 10-15 pounds and work on your core. It will help your arm strength. If he could increase his velocity just 10% it would help a great deal. You cant float every pass beyond 15 yards. Tua is a very polite, respectful, coachable young man with a strong work ethic. But he must show the fire he has inside to his team mates. He must call them out when they fail and show his passion. Be more "Marino-like" in getting into the faces of players who make mistakes. Don't be timid. LEAD! This coming season is your last chance to prove you are a top 10 QB, or a JAG QB.



Tyreek - you are the alpha of the team and a future HOF member. But you wont get a ring until you show more of an example to your teammates. Stop the end-zone dance moves and focus 100% on winning only. That's what true legends do!



We had a fun season and have pieces to build around. We must progress next year and stop being caught up in the hype/ego of early success. No more bloody Hard Knocks! Its how we finish that counts (at least that's what my gf murmurs, when she wistfully looks at a photo of Ray)