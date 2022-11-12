4 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will beat Miami Dolphins

Four keys for Miami...



1. Win or tie the turnover battle. That's almost always #1as so many games are decided by turnovers.



2. Win early downs and force Cleveland to beat you by passing the ball. This plays into the Dolphins strength and I don't see the Browns winning if they can't run the ball.



3. Keep feeding the animals, cheetah and penguin. Mix in some giraffe.



4. Tackle better.