Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 27,810
- Reaction score
- 27,179
- Location
- Columbus, OH
4 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will beat Miami Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns need a win in Week 10 and here are four reasons they will get that against the Miami Dolphins A win in Week 8 changed quite a bit for ...
dawgpounddaily.com
cleveland article.
4 reasons:
- Jacoby Brissett
- Healthy Secondary
- Nick Chubb
- Myles Garrett
I'm not concerned with #1, or #2, my biggest concern is Myles Garrett, Hopefully Armstead neutralizes him