4 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will beat Miami Dolphins

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

4 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will beat Miami Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns need a win in Week 10 and here are four reasons they will get that against the Miami Dolphins A win in Week 8 changed quite a bit for ...
cleveland article.

4 reasons:

  1. Jacoby Brissett
  2. Healthy Secondary
  3. Nick Chubb
  4. Myles Garrett

I'm not concerned with #1, or #2, my biggest concern is Myles Garrett, Hopefully Armstead neutralizes him
 
Chubb and Garrett can take over games. I like our chances at home. If we were playing in a blizzard in Cleveland I’d pick the Browns.
 
Four keys for Miami...

1. Win or tie the turnover battle. That's almost always #1as so many games are decided by turnovers.

2. Win early downs and force Cleveland to beat you by passing the ball. This plays into the Dolphins strength and I don't see the Browns winning if they can't run the ball.

3. Keep feeding the animals, cheetah and penguin. Mix in some giraffe.

4. Tackle better.
 
Four reasons why the Browns won't beat Miami:

1. Tua
2. Healthier Secondary
3. Chubb
4. Waddle-Hill combo

Let that "sink in" - LOL
 
