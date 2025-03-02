4 year, 68 million deal for Holland?

Finsup1981
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2006
- Messages
- 572
- Reaction score
- 110
Please god no, he was such a promising player his first couple years but he really mailed it in this year. Going into his FA year he made a lot of business decisions when he was attempting to tackle, he had one game changing play all year in week one, and I’m not sure his knees are the same. He also has a diva attitude, had issues with Fangio who led the best defense in the NFL, and just genuinely seems unlikable imo.
Hard, hard pass for anything over 12 mil a year for him. Even that might be too much.
Everything we heard during NFL combine week: Latest on the free agent QB market, trade candidates, more
Where will the Giants, Browns and Steelers turn at QB? Will the Browns trade Myles Garrett? Which sleeper free agents could get paid?
www.espn.com