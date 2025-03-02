 4 year, 68 million deal for Holland? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

4 year, 68 million deal for Holland?

Please god no, he was such a promising player his first couple years but he really mailed it in this year. Going into his FA year he made a lot of business decisions when he was attempting to tackle, he had one game changing play all year in week one, and I’m not sure his knees are the same. He also has a diva attitude, had issues with Fangio who led the best defense in the NFL, and just genuinely seems unlikable imo.

Hard, hard pass for anything over 12 mil a year for him. Even that might be too much.

I’m ok with having him back for the right price just for continuity since we are almost certainly moving on from Poyer and we’d be idiots not to, he’s washed.

I’m definitely also ok with not having him back at all if he wants too much or if we can find a solid pairing thru FA and the draft.
 
He was still a favorite at PFF until this year when he really stunk it up, but he never managed to recapture the magic of his first season when he looked like a future all-pro..wonder what the real reason was. Was it the Miami lifestyle and just stopped training hard, maybe he thought he was so good that he didn’t need to, maybe the new scheme, maybe injury ? Or maybe just a combination of all of them, would really love to know how he fell off so hard so fast.

He definitely never looked the same after those knee injuries last year though.
 
There is absolutely, no way in hell he's coming back.

Did you see the shots he took at McDaneil? Let me go find it.



Translation:

- He wants a coach that's got more experience (McDaneil is immature)

-Player supportive ownership (Ross doesn't care about the players wellbeing)

- Honest coach (thinks McD is full of ****)

- a coach that can lead men (McD can only lead bitches apparently)

- Coach has a goal and standard he holds everyone too (McD let's players do whatever the **** they want)

- A team that wants to win (apparently no one cares if we win of lose in the lockerroom)

- Has players with like-minded-ness about winning (players on the team don't care)

- Leaders that want to lead and set examples by actions not words (shot at Tyreek McD and Tua)



Safe to say Holland is gone!
 
Good luck to him, he’s not an obnoxious ace hole like Tywreck
I hope he gets paid, just not in Miami.
Oh and I agree with every word in his X post in post #9
 
Time to move on.
 
You can argue he had 1 and 3 in Fangio and told him he can go kick rocks :ponder:
 
I really liked Holland early on so it’s unfortunate how this played out. But the poor guy just didn’t wrap up last year at all. It was inexcusable how many guys just bounced off him. You need your safeties to be sound tacklers.
 
I loved Holland early on, but If Miami signs Holland to a contract like that then there should be no more defenders of Grier left.
 
