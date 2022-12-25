40 years as a fan. I refuse to watch this team live !!!

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,430
- Reaction score
- 2,032
What a team to love.
Way to blow another season.
Speaking of season. I refused to watch any of our games live this year. I will be 50 in less than a week and my heart can't take it anymore.
This team is hazardous to my health. So I wait until the games are over to watch them.
This team will get worse next year.
