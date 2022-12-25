 40 years as a fan. I refuse to watch this team live !!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

40 years as a fan. I refuse to watch this team live !!!

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,430
Reaction score
2,032
What a team to love.
Way to blow another season.
Speaking of season. I refused to watch any of our games live this year. I will be 50 in less than a week and my heart can't take it anymore.
This team is hazardous to my health. So I wait until the games are over to watch them.
This team will get worse next year.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
14,306
Reaction score
2,457
Location
Earth
I gave up on them years ago. I don't even bother watching on TV either.
I watch the scoreboard and then comment
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Team Tua
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
3,059
Reaction score
4,265
allsilverdreams said:
What a team to love.
Way to blow another season.
Speaking of season. I refused to watch any of our games live this year. I will be 50 in less than a week and my heart can't take it anymore.
This team is hazardous to my health. So I wait until the games are over to watch them.
This team will get worse next year.
Click to expand...

We have lost all four games this December. Today we had four turnovers and a missed FG that contributed to another loss. It's a shame that we have become unwatchable for you and others, but I don't blame you. I still watch, but lately, I have tempered my expectations. If we haven't already this year, I would love to hear that we have a players-only meeting to straighten this shit out. The road is a lot tougher, but we can still make the playoffs. Then it becomes loser goes home and anything can happen. As for next year, I expect our offense to play better with a year under our belt and an off-season to learn and make adjustments.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom