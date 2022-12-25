40 years as a fan. I refuse to watch this team live !!!

allsilverdreams said: What a team to love.

Way to blow another season.

Speaking of season. I refused to watch any of our games live this year. I will be 50 in less than a week and my heart can't take it anymore.

This team is hazardous to my health. So I wait until the games are over to watch them.

This team will get worse next year. Click to expand...

We have lost all four games this December. Today we had four turnovers and a missed FG that contributed to another loss. It's a shame that we have become unwatchable for you and others, but I don't blame you. I still watch, but lately, I have tempered my expectations. If we haven't already this year, I would love to hear that we have a players-only meeting to straighten this shit out. The road is a lot tougher, but we can still make the playoffs. Then it becomes loser goes home and anything can happen. As for next year, I expect our offense to play better with a year under our belt and an off-season to learn and make adjustments.