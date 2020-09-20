Peaks and valleys.



He’s a frantic CB. Every corner gets grabby, howveer needham hits panic mode immediately when he’s not comfortable. He doesnt trust his skills.



We’ve seen flashes of him trusting himself and there’s actually quite pleasant results.



However he’s a small school corner who is getting baptized by fire hose in the NFL. He’s had to alter his body and his training drastically, he got a lot of reps as a rookie, and he’s still putting everything together. Most guys in his shoes don’t get so many opportunities this quick into their careers.



There’s more bad tape out there on him than you can shake a stick at. However he’s got tools but the game is just much too fast for him right now, mentally.