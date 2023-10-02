 48, 33, 32, 26, 56, 31, 42, 24 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

48, 33, 32, 26, 56, 31, 42, 24

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
31,116
Reaction score
32,257
Location
Columbus, OH
No those aren’t lottery numbers. That’s the points miami has allowed in their last 8 trips to buffalo.

Don’t matter how good the offense is if the defense is beat like this every time you play the biggest threat in the division.

What does Miami need on defense to combat this? It’s time in the offseason to scrap this current defense setup and build it to slow down buffalo like the jets do every so often.
 
Allen had all day to throw for one. Rarely got any pressure on him. Like I said in the game day thread he was back there smoking cigarettes and eating cheeseburgers. Chubb isn’t doing shit as usual. We missed Phillips today. Plus we need corners who can actually cover. Multiple missed tackles, the Diggs TD where he just shrugged off 2 defenders was the sorriest excuse for tackling I’ve seen in a long time. Just all around a poor performance by the D and a small sampling of what needs fixed.
 
fugawzi said:
Allen had all day to throw for one. Rarely got any pressure on him. Like I said in the game day thread he was back there smoking cigarettes and eating cheeseburgers. Chubb isn’t doing shit as usual. We missed Phillips today. Plus we need corners who can actually cover. Multiple missed tackles, the Diggs TD where he just shrugged off 2 defenders was the sorriest excuse for tackling I’ve seen in a long time. Just all around a poor performance by the D and a small sampling of what needs fixed.
Click to expand...
And that play Bethel missed when the bills guy caught it on his knees and still managed to get make a man miss and get the first down. It’s so easy for Allen to just move up in the pocket and checkdown for huge plays. Did miami even have a spy for him or they don’t even have the linebackers for that? Time to shed some fat next year and find some nasty real linebackers.
 
LargoFin said:
We need to score in the 30's to be competitive, that is not a secret. Today we did not.
Click to expand...
At the end of the day Buffalo stopped our offense. So it can be done and I’m sure other teams will follow suit
 
EasyRider said:
At the end of the day Buffalo stopped our offense. So it can be done and I’m sure other teams will follow suit
Click to expand...

Yes they did shut us down. We had zero points in the second half. But I still trust Tua and Tyreek to figure it out.
 
EasyRider said:
At the end of the day Buffalo stopped our offense. So it can be done and I’m sure other teams will follow suit
Click to expand...


Very FEW teams can do that! Ultimately them stopping us on O is a function of us nothing being able to stop their O and putting us behind schedule.

It’s really that simple. If we had a defense then this is a very different kind of game.
 
Part of the problem is just bad scheming. You can’t allow Diggs 1 on 1 with someone like Kahou and no safety help and you STILL don’t get to Allen?

How in the world does that help?
 
LargoFin said:
Yes they did shut us down. We had zero points in the second half. But I still trust Tua and Tyreek to figure it out.
Click to expand...
Miami's o-line is not a tough, physically dominating line to begin with, and Eichenberg in for Williams made it worse. Then, of course Armstead get hurt and goes out, and that was the end of the offense. They need stronger o-linemen and a better defensive gameplan, along with guys who can cover and tackle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom