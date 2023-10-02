48, 33, 32, 26, 56, 31, 42, 24

Dolph N.Fan
No those aren’t lottery numbers. That’s the points miami has allowed in their last 8 trips to buffalo.
Don’t matter how good the offense is if the defense is beat like this every time you play the biggest threat in the division.
What does Miami need on defense to combat this? It’s time in the offseason to scrap this current defense setup and build it to slow down buffalo like the jets do every so often.
