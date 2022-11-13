49ers Appreciation Thread

NYPhinzFan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2007
- Messages
- 2,136
- Reaction score
- 831
- Location
- New York City
The 49ers deserves their own appreciation thread and potentially minority stake in the Dolphins for this season. They have graciously donated to our success with:
Mike McDaniel
West Welker
Jeff Wilson
Trent Sherfield
River Cracraft
Tyreek Hill (Trey Lance trade)
Jaylen Waddle (Trey Lance trade)
Bradley Chubb (Trey Lance trade)
Thank you 9ers!
Mike McDaniel
West Welker
Jeff Wilson
Trent Sherfield
River Cracraft
Tyreek Hill (Trey Lance trade)
Jaylen Waddle (Trey Lance trade)
Bradley Chubb (Trey Lance trade)
Thank you 9ers!