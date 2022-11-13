 49ers Appreciation Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

49ers Appreciation Thread

The 49ers deserves their own appreciation thread and potentially minority stake in the Dolphins for this season. They have graciously donated to our success with:

Mike McDaniel
West Welker
Jeff Wilson
Trent Sherfield
River Cracraft
Tyreek Hill (Trey Lance trade)
Jaylen Waddle (Trey Lance trade)
Bradley Chubb (Trey Lance trade)

Thank you 9ers!
 
Agree...There should be a Niners patch on every jersey

Thanks 9Ers! I have often distained you for what Montana did to us back in the day but this was a huge peace pipe offering
 
