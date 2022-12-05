 49ers are a Superbowl team, we are close | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

49ers are a Superbowl team, we are close

Tough loss but on the bright side. Despite all of our injuries and on the road(including Waddle)We hung tough, if these were the old dolphins the game would had been a blow out by half time. Tua had a tough day at the office, which was uncharacteristic of him considering how he has been playing this year. The 49ers are a legit superbowl team, even with Purdy. The way that offense is ran, is built for a run at a title. We have work to do but I believe if we clean up some things, we can get back into the mix. The 49ers are the #1 defense in like every category guys, we cant win them all. On to the Chargers!
 
Purdy played great all things considered. To be honest, they didn't really change much without Garrapolo.

The key to the game was turnovers and missed plays, particularly in the 1st half. Like our other losses, we were in it midway through the 4th Q
 
Tua had an off day, simple as. We had receivers open against the top D just didn't make the connections. This isn't a cope, the plays were there we just didn't capitalize. It happens.

Also Tua had great protection today all things considered.
 
Im in complete agreement...

Tua had a stinker... We have major gaps on our OL... and even still this was NOT a complete meltdown loss the way dolphins teams of the past have shown.

Having said that... The real test of this team is in front of us. We need to go into LA and get the win.
 
We aren't that close! In order for this team to become Super Bowl contenders they have to become a lot more physical on both lines of scrimmage! They are going to have to learn how to play some bully ball!
 
I always keep the faith and always will.

Bad day for Tua, bad day for McD on some of his calls, etc.

It happens. But I would still take this offense over any other in the league. Defensively maybe not so much and we need to get better on that side of the ball, but hey if we have to win shootouts then so be it.
 
BigChief said:
Close??? Close??? We lost to a third string QB. All our high priced players on Defence stink. Chubb ?? Howard?? Jones?? Not close till defence can get third down stops.
They kept Purdy under lock and key. He had a mediocre game as they/he should have.

This one was on the offense and not preparing correct plays from shotgun. I hope some plays are adjusted because of this. Tua just looked frightened under center in the back like it had been instille that you are gonna get hit if you wait 3s, so force it if you have to
 
The injury plague we have faced this year has exposed many of our roster flaws. That being said, this loss was squarely on Tua. He has not been the same since Armstead went down last week. I’m disappointed the refs have let him take some of the hits he has with no flags. Bosa literally dove into his legs, on his own accord, on the strip sack TD. Thought the NFL wanted to eliminate hits below the knee on QBs. Does seem to be a reoccurring theme with refs who are blind or make phantom calls in our games though.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I’ll take a tough loss and the chance to fight another day over a feel good win and a 3rd string QB for 5 more games.
If there’s one loss we could afford it’s this one and the packers. Beat the chargers and either the pats or Jets and we are most likely in. 9ers/Bills we’re always going to be tough games.
 
