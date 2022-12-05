49ers are a Superbowl team, we are close

Tough loss but on the bright side. Despite all of our injuries and on the road(including Waddle)We hung tough, if these were the old dolphins the game would had been a blow out by half time. Tua had a tough day at the office, which was uncharacteristic of him considering how he has been playing this year. The 49ers are a legit superbowl team, even with Purdy. The way that offense is ran, is built for a run at a title. We have work to do but I believe if we clean up some things, we can get back into the mix. The 49ers are the #1 defense in like every category guys, we cant win them all. On to the Chargers!