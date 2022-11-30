 49ers Fans Think that: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

49ers Fans Think that:

T

TheRadio

That they are the most elite team in the league. Jimmy G > Tua. And even saw posters literally believe that their WR > The Dolphins. 🤣 Yes, the same dolphins that have 2 WR in the top 5. These people are delusional. The 49ers have lost to... hear me out... the BEARS, FALCONS AND..... THE BRONCOS!!! Sh*t is laughable. They haven't beaten any good teams. This 49ers squad and defense are a huge fraud. Mark my words we are going to expose them big time. Take a look for yourself for a good laugh.

SF 49ERS vs Dolphins Pregame Thread - 2022 Season Week 13

Lionstone

I have no problem with the comments. The 9ers fans are being fans. It is clear that fans do not understand the difference between the two offensive schemes and how that is related to the strengths of each QB. I expect that to be the case. Very few analysts understand the differences between Jimmy G and Tua or the differences between the 2 schemes.
 
steveo style

Our defense has been our Achilles heal, and now our O-line is absolutely decimated. I don’t care who the 49ers have played so far on defense, we’re 11 games in and they’re the number 1 D in the NFL. I sure hope our coaches and players are taking them more seriously than OP.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Lionstone said:
I have no problem with the comments. The 9ers fans are being fans. It is clear that fans do not understand the difference between the two offensive schemes and how that is related to the strengths of each QB. I expect that to be the case. Very few analysts understand the differences between Jimmy G and Tua or the differences between the 2 schemes.
Jimmy G - painfully mediocre
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

If you don't think Mike McDaniel has lost sleep every night this week and through the week to scheme offensively to win this game, IDK what to tell you
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

I do see a lot of SF fans talking a lot of stuff for reasons I'm not sure. Comments like "we built that team you got", Dolphins haven't a played a defense like ours, (they haven't played an offense like Miami's either), "ya'll needed our players and coach to be relevant again etc. They're very thin skinned this week for some reason
 
T

TheRadio

steveo style said:
Our defense has been our Achilles heal, and now our O-line is absolutely decimated. I don’t care who the 49ers have played so far on defense, we’re 11 games in and they’re the number 1 D in the NFL. I sure hope our coaches and players are taking them more seriously than OP.
The #1 D in the NFL is LAUGHABLE like I said in my original post. Have you taken a second to look at the teams they have played this year? The only good team they have played all season put 44 on them. They're frauds. Their secondary is mediocre at best. Im sure our coaches are going to take them extremely serious which is why we will put 30+ for the 5th straight game. (Dolphins Record BTW)
 
T

TheRadio

Dolph N.Fan said:
I do see a lot of SF fans talking a lot of stuff for reasons I'm not sure. Comments like "we built that team you got", Dolphins haven't a played a defense like ours, (they haven't played an offense like Miami's either), "ya'll needed our players and coach to be relevant again etc. They're very thin skinned this week for some reason
Because when you're frauds you know it. We've been there before. Not this year
 
