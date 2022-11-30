49ers Fans Think that:

SF 49ERS vs Dolphins Pregame Thread - 2022 Season Week 13 SF 49ERS vs Dolphins Pregame Thread - 2022 Season Week 13

That they are the most elite team in the league. Jimmy G > Tua. And even saw posters literally believe that their WR > The Dolphins.Yes, the same dolphins that have 2 WR in the top 5. These people are delusional. The 49ers have lost to... hear me out... the BEARS, FALCONS AND..... THE BRONCOS!!! Sh*t is laughable. They haven't beaten any good teams. This 49ers squad and defense are a huge fraud. Mark my words we are going to expose them big time. Take a look for yourself for a good laugh.