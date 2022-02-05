 49ers hired Anthony Lynn as an assistant head coach. McDaniels in the bag! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

49ers hired Anthony Lynn as an assistant head coach. McDaniels in the bag!

Sorry to make a thread on this, but I’m getting really excited and this is a great sign that we’re landing our new HC to be.
 
In the bag? Of weed? We figured that. I'm just hoping he doesn't get the job. Hire Moore.
 
