49ers Player Calls Tua Soft

49ers player throws shade at Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa during playoff loss San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV threw some shade at Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, calling him "soft" as his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Article linked to below, you can judge for yourself. A few thoughts:-I wish there were more specifics, and examples of what makes him say that.-Having said that, there are a lot of knowledgeable NFL folks who think Tua is not that good. Every time one of them says that, everyone pushes back. But perhaps is it time to acknowledge maybe they know what they are talking about? They played or play the game or are current or former execs. They talk to others. They know more than we do. So perhaps they know something. They are saying these things for a reason, and it is not a vendetta. Tua is quite a likeable guy and there are a lot of reasons to want him to succeed.-Again I wonder if part of the perception that Tua is soft is because he gets the ball out so quickly, so he doesn't take many hits, or when under pressure he tends to often go down easy. Part of this is the structure of the offense and what the Dolphins have trained him to do so he doesn't get hurt. I call this making him play with bubble wrap. It worked as he didn't get hurt, but at what cost? Structuring things in a way to keep Tua from getting hurt removes a lot of ceiling from a QB. Does not hold ball long to give plays time to develop or go through reads. Does not hang in there and extend plays. This puts so much pressure on things to be perfect. Against better teams, in tough situations, things are rarely perfect. Therefore, I do not give Tua a new deal yet, and make him play year 5 without the bubble wrap on. In order to win against better teams and in the playoffs, you need ceiling. We need to see if Tua can play that way. Look at the big plays Lamar, Josh Allen and Mahomes just made against the Dolphins with their legs, or hanging in the pocket and taking big hits. If Tua can do it, great. If he can't take the beating like an NFL QB sometimes has to, so be it. But we need to see if Tua can play with ceiling, because that is what it is going to take to win against better teams.