49'ers shakeup..this is what perennial "winners" do!

Colt Anderson, Assistant Special Teams

Ronald Blair III, Special Teams Quality Control

Gus Bradley, Assistant Head Coach of Defense

Ray Brown, Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks

Chris Foerster, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line

Joe Graves, Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

Patrick Hagedorn, Chief of Staff, Football

Leonard Hankerson, Wide Receivers/Passing Game Specialist

Andrew Hayes-Stoker, Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers

Klay Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator

Mick Lombardi, Quarterbacks

Jake Lynch, Defensive Quality Control

Greg Scruggs, Assistant Defensive Line

Jacob Webster, Offensive Quality Control

Excepting Foerster, who may have gotten off the white, this is what a successful team does: They upgrade when they need to!
 
