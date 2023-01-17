 4th down missed PI | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

4th down missed PI

ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Joined
Aug 28, 2006
It was 100% obvious at the instant it happened. Hard to make a catch when your arm is hooked.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Hahahaha at first glance it looks like Gesicki is waving hello w the hand in the white glove. Except, that’s not his hand 😂

Anyhow, whatever. He hasn’t made that play all year. 4 or 5 times we went to him on that exact route on 4th down this year and he’s caught exactly “0”. I have no confidence he catches it anyway. If I’m not mistaken wasn’t the throw low too?
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Joined
Aug 28, 2006
dcm said:
If Gesicki clamps down on that defenders arm and falls, pass interference would have been called.
Click to expand...
Probably not. There’s no chance that the Dolphins were going to get a key call to go in their favor yesterday. The officials had plenty of opportunities to legitimately penalize the Bills on important plays - the Beasley TD was blatant OPI, there was an obvious hold on the Bills o-line on the Gabe Davis TD, etc. It just wasn’t going to happen.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Joined
Jan 22, 2008
No way you're getting that call on the road at that point in a playoff game... Ever! Come on now...
 
Bob512

Bob512

Joined
Nov 6, 2013
bigfoot said:
Looks like he's playing the ball. Good no call.
Click to expand...
Yeah, don't agree with this.

His position on Gesicki is what I view as an arm bar. He can't play the ball from that position without interfering with Gesicki's ability to play the ball....thus interference.

I do agree that there is no way you get that call in a playoff game on the road in the 4th quarter.......also, as I mentioned, they had let this go on all game, so no reason they would start calling it at the point this happened.
 
