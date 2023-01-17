4th down missed PI

dolfan91
Probably not. There’s no chance that the Dolphins were going to get a key call to go in their favor yesterday. The officials had plenty of opportunities to legitimately penalize the Bills on important plays - the Beasley TD was blatant OPI, there was an obvious hold on the Bills o-line on the Gabe Davis TD, etc. It just wasn’t going to happen.If Gesicki clamps down on that defenders arm and falls, pass interference would have been called.
Yeah, don't agree with this.Looks like he's playing the ball. Good no call.