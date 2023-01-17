4th down missed PI

bigfoot said: Looks like he's playing the ball. Good no call. Click to expand...

Yeah, don't agree with this.His position on Gesicki is what I view as an arm bar. He can't play the ball from that position without interfering with Gesicki's ability to play the ball....thus interference.I do agree that there is no way you get that call in a playoff game on the road in the 4th quarter.......also, as I mentioned, they had let this go on all game, so no reason they would start calling it at the point this happened.