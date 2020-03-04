#5 and Tua Gone = Sweet!!!

If Tua is taken 2nd, 3rd, or 4th that would mean one of the blue chip/5 star players would be there at #5 for the Fins. Young, Okudah, or Simmons would be there for Miami. I would not mind that scenario at all. What do you all think???
 
I guess it's a silver lining to the situation but it doesn't change the fact of us still not having a QB. Nothing we do means anything until we get one.
 
Yeah the entire purpose of trading Tunsil was to give us the ammo to get our guy. No sense getting cold feet now.
 
I would mind that scenario.

And this is going to sound rude and I don’t intend it to be, but there’s literally a 220+ page thread that discusses this topic ad infinitum.
 
Players with a PROVEN history of injury and surgery (BTW going all the way back to HS)
are REALLY BAD BETS for the Pros! I mean it's not like the athleticism and physicality
doesn't get turned UP as you move from college to the NFL! So buyer beware on ANY
player with that kind of history -- if you're banking on a consistent, reliable Pro player!
I just don't understand how folks don't get the most basic fact about a players capability
to actually make it in the Pros --- you have to be exceptionally physically durable
otherwise ---------------- faaaaaaaaaaaa --- getit!
 
I'll give you some cover because of your "if." Every team has a plan B,C, and D and there is no guarantee Miami will have a chance at Tua or Miami likes Tua enough to trade up. I have some worries about Young, so I'd focus on Simmons, Okudah, or trade down A LITTLE
 
I've heard several medical tv talking heads say the same thing! I could live with the risk at 5 but wouldn't want to spend more capital for anyone other than Burrows

I personally believe Rivera will take Tua at 2 which makes it all moot.. and no, I have no interest in Haskins in a trade!
 
I feel your pain, but Flo/Grier listen to no one here, nor do our perspectives matter. Maybe blasphemy, but I'd prefer rolling with RF rather than sign a FA QB. And, JMHO, but I think Miami will get a QB R1
 
Yep, even if he gets medically cleared his injury history is sill a major red flag (is it true that he hasn't finished a full season of football since middle school? heard he couldn't even finish seasons in H.S)

He's talented enough for us to take the risk @ 5 imo, but I'm gonna be pissed if we give up too much to get him.

People ragged on Tannehill for years for this and that, but he was tough as s*** and extremely durable up until that devastating hit by Campbell which ruined his career in Miami (don't worry, he doin aiight now).

That's what you need in a Franchise QB, and since Tua hasn't demonstrated this ability all the way back to H.S you can't give up 3 firsts for a risky prospect like him.

I doubt Grier will be that foolish.
 
