5 and Tua Gone = Sweet!!!

BigNastyFish said: Players with a PROVEN history of injury and surgery (BTW going all the way back to HS)

are REALLY BAD BETS for the Pros! I mean it's not like the athleticism and physicality

doesn't get turned UP as you move from college to the NFL! So buyer beware on ANY

player with that kind of history -- if you're banking on a consistent, reliable Pro player!

I just don't understand how folks don't get the most basic fact about a players capability

to actually make it in the Pros --- you have to be exceptionally physically durable

otherwise ---------------- faaaaaaaaaaaa --- getit!

Yep, even if he gets medically cleared his injury history is sill a major red flag (is it true that he hasn't finished a full season of football since middle school? heard he couldn't even finish seasons in H.S)He's talented enough for us to take the risk @ 5 imo, but I'm gonna be pissed if we give up too much to get him.People ragged on Tannehill for years for this and that, but he was tough as s*** and extremely durable up until that devastating hit by Campbell which ruined his career in Miami (don't worry, he doin aiight now).That's what you need in a Franchise QB, and since Tua hasn't demonstrated this ability all the way back to H.S you can't give up 3 firsts for a risky prospect like him.I doubt Grier will be that foolish.